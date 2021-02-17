Project Dreamers: a Story of Hope and Inspiration

Project Dreamers: a Story of Hope and Inspiration. 4th Impact. 4 Sisters. 4 Dreamers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you ready dreamers? This is the moment that we've been waiting for. Project Dreamers, a story of hope and inspiration.

4th Impact is not just your typical girl band from the Philippines. They inspired people from all walks of life.

“Hyun Jae- “My name is Jobs. There was a time I wanted to give up, feeling sad, broken, and tired of everything, but because of 4th Impact I didn’t give up. They always tell us Dreamers to never give up in any situation because there is a God who loves us so much and these struggles are a part of our life that will make us strong. We just need to trust God. I always remember that Celina says ‘Never stop dreaming. Eventually dreams do come true. Believe, achieve."

MJ Racadio has this to say...“I really believed with the talents of 4th Impact, I wanna bring them here in the U.S. They inspired so many people especially theirs fans called Dreamers and I am one of them. Believe it or not, I found myself laughing out loud watching one of their videos mimicking Tina Turner”.

They rose to fame from joining various talent competitions but the notable one was U.K. X-Factor which catapulted them to stardom. This special short documentary was compiled by Die-hard fans of 4th Impact called Dreamers. It will have its World Premiere on Blogtalk with MJ Racadio (Facebook & YouTube), February 17, 2021, at 8PM Pacific/11 Eastern, February 18, 2021, at 12 noon (Manila Time).

www.facebook.com/blogtalkwithmjracadio

Acknowledgement

MJ Racadio

Gregory Roberts

Victor Dela Riva

Pam Rosario

Alberto Tapia

Ken Milton

Nick Passanisi



The Dreamers invite you to gather with us Every Sat and Sun 9pm PH time for the FREE Youtube Live Stream...Where the Dreamers chat and live Jam with 4th Impact! Please join us. The only thing you might need is box of tissues and a party hat....We use them both!- Sir Mj and Sir Gregory!

4th Impact Official Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/4thImpactOfficial/

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/c/4THIMPACTMUSIC

Instagram

https://instagram.com/4thimpactmusic