Oxidien Pharmaceuticals Announce Additions to New Strategic Advisory Board
GAINESVILLE, FL, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a best-in-class enzyme therapeutic for an underserved kidney disease indication, today announced two additions to its newly organized Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). Allen R. Nissenson, MD, and John G. Cooper will be working closely with the CEO and management team to provide strategic advice in the critical areas ranging from clinical to corporate development.
“I am excited to announce the creation of our strategic advisory board and to invite Allen Nissenson and John Cooper as inaugural members”, said Helena Cowley, Chief Executive Officer of Oxidien. “I look forward to working with both John and Allen to continue to build value and position us well for the future.”
“I am delighted to join Oxidien’s Strategic Advisory Board and provide guidance as they get ready for their patient trials,” said Dr. Nissenson. “Considering the clinical data generated to date, Oxidien’s technology has the potential to offer significant value to patients with secondary hyperoxaluria, who currently have very limited treatment options.”
Dr. Nissenson is currently an Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles, where he previously served as Director of the Dialysis Program and Associate Dean. Dr. Nissenson also holds the position of Emeritus Chief Medical Officer of DaVita Kidney Care, having served as Chief Medical Officer for over 11 years. He recently joined Sentien Biotech as Chief Medical Officer. He is the immediate past Chair of Kidney Care Partners and immediate past Co-Chair of the Kidney Care Quality Alliance. He is a former president of the Renal Physicians Association and a current member of the Government Affairs Committee. Dr. Nissenson also previously served as President of the Southern California End-Stage Renal Disease Network, as well as Chair of the Medical Review Board. Dr. Nissenson served as a Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Fellow of the Institute of Medicine, working as a health advisor to the late Senator Paul Wellstone. Dr. Nissenson currently serves on the Board of Directors of Angion Biomedica and Rockwell Medical.
Dr. Nissenson earned his M.D. from Northwestern University Medical School. He is the author of two dialysis textbooks, both in their fifth editions, and was the founding Editor-in-Chief of Advances in Renal Replacement Therapy, an official journal of the National Kidney Foundation. He recently completed service as Editor-in-Chief of Hemodialysis International the official journal of the International Society for Hemodialysis, as well as Medscape Nephrology, an innovative website focused on nephrology. He has over 740 publications in the field of nephrology, dialysis, anemia management, and health care delivery and policy, the latter including a seminal paper in Health Affairs on the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) program. Among his numerous honors is the President’s Award of the National Kidney Foundation. In addition, in 2007 he received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Hemodialysis presented by the University of Missouri on behalf of the Annual Dialysis Conference.
Mr. Cooper’s career spans over 30 years of senior executive experience managing publicly traded companies in the life sciences industry. He has played key leadership roles in building companies with potential transformational medical technologies, including the first FDA approved synthetic peptide-containing pulmonary surfactant for premature infants with severe respiratory disease and the second FDA approved blood diagnostic test for HIV. Mr. Cooper has significant experience in strategy and organization development, raising capital, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, investor relations, and corporate governance. Over his career, Mr. Cooper has raised approximately $1 billion in capital through various financing and strategic transactions.
Mr. Cooper provides corporate development and financial advisory services to emerging public and private companies in the life sciences industry. Since 2017, he serves on the Board of Directors, and Chair of the Audit Committee, of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Previously, Mr. Cooper held executive leadership positions for Windtree Therapeutics (formerly Discovery Laboratories), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory therapeutics, from 2001 to 2016. His roles included President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, President and Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Discovery Labs, Mr. Cooper served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Chrysalis International Corporation (acquired by Phoenix Life Sciences) and its predecessor DNX Corporation, where he managed its initial public offering, negotiated, and integrated several strategic acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Cooper served in senior financial management and executive committee roles at ENI Diagnostics (acquired by Pharmacia AB). Mr. Cooper received his B.S. in Commerce from Rider University and holds a CPA designation.
For more information on Oxidien’s team and advisors visit www.oxidien.com/team/
ABOUT OXIDIEN PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC
Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing a large unmet need in kidney disease. The company is focused on treating secondary hyperoxaluria using a new state-of-the-art oral enzyme technology. The company is currently seeking investors to get ready for and complete a Phase 2 clinical study. Oxidien has a strong intellectual property position with issued or pending patents and an experienced management team working closely with a world-class scientific and medical advisory board. Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is affiliated with UF Innovate | The Hub – a world-recognized leader in business incubation affiliated with one of the national leading research institutions, the University of Florida, and is a proud industry partner of the Oxalosis and Hyperoxaluria Foundation (OHF), a member of the Kidney Health Initiative (KHI), and a member of the Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange. For more information on OHF, KHI, or the Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange please visit www.ohf.org and www.khi.asn-online.org and https://innovationexchange.mayoclinic.org/, respectively. For additional information on Oxidien please visit www.oxidien.com.
Helena Cowley
“I am excited to announce the creation of our strategic advisory board and to invite Allen Nissenson and John Cooper as inaugural members”, said Helena Cowley, Chief Executive Officer of Oxidien. “I look forward to working with both John and Allen to continue to build value and position us well for the future.”
“I am delighted to join Oxidien’s Strategic Advisory Board and provide guidance as they get ready for their patient trials,” said Dr. Nissenson. “Considering the clinical data generated to date, Oxidien’s technology has the potential to offer significant value to patients with secondary hyperoxaluria, who currently have very limited treatment options.”
Dr. Nissenson is currently an Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles, where he previously served as Director of the Dialysis Program and Associate Dean. Dr. Nissenson also holds the position of Emeritus Chief Medical Officer of DaVita Kidney Care, having served as Chief Medical Officer for over 11 years. He recently joined Sentien Biotech as Chief Medical Officer. He is the immediate past Chair of Kidney Care Partners and immediate past Co-Chair of the Kidney Care Quality Alliance. He is a former president of the Renal Physicians Association and a current member of the Government Affairs Committee. Dr. Nissenson also previously served as President of the Southern California End-Stage Renal Disease Network, as well as Chair of the Medical Review Board. Dr. Nissenson served as a Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Fellow of the Institute of Medicine, working as a health advisor to the late Senator Paul Wellstone. Dr. Nissenson currently serves on the Board of Directors of Angion Biomedica and Rockwell Medical.
Dr. Nissenson earned his M.D. from Northwestern University Medical School. He is the author of two dialysis textbooks, both in their fifth editions, and was the founding Editor-in-Chief of Advances in Renal Replacement Therapy, an official journal of the National Kidney Foundation. He recently completed service as Editor-in-Chief of Hemodialysis International the official journal of the International Society for Hemodialysis, as well as Medscape Nephrology, an innovative website focused on nephrology. He has over 740 publications in the field of nephrology, dialysis, anemia management, and health care delivery and policy, the latter including a seminal paper in Health Affairs on the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) program. Among his numerous honors is the President’s Award of the National Kidney Foundation. In addition, in 2007 he received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Hemodialysis presented by the University of Missouri on behalf of the Annual Dialysis Conference.
Mr. Cooper’s career spans over 30 years of senior executive experience managing publicly traded companies in the life sciences industry. He has played key leadership roles in building companies with potential transformational medical technologies, including the first FDA approved synthetic peptide-containing pulmonary surfactant for premature infants with severe respiratory disease and the second FDA approved blood diagnostic test for HIV. Mr. Cooper has significant experience in strategy and organization development, raising capital, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, investor relations, and corporate governance. Over his career, Mr. Cooper has raised approximately $1 billion in capital through various financing and strategic transactions.
Mr. Cooper provides corporate development and financial advisory services to emerging public and private companies in the life sciences industry. Since 2017, he serves on the Board of Directors, and Chair of the Audit Committee, of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Previously, Mr. Cooper held executive leadership positions for Windtree Therapeutics (formerly Discovery Laboratories), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory therapeutics, from 2001 to 2016. His roles included President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, President and Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Discovery Labs, Mr. Cooper served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Chrysalis International Corporation (acquired by Phoenix Life Sciences) and its predecessor DNX Corporation, where he managed its initial public offering, negotiated, and integrated several strategic acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Cooper served in senior financial management and executive committee roles at ENI Diagnostics (acquired by Pharmacia AB). Mr. Cooper received his B.S. in Commerce from Rider University and holds a CPA designation.
For more information on Oxidien’s team and advisors visit www.oxidien.com/team/
ABOUT OXIDIEN PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC
Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing a large unmet need in kidney disease. The company is focused on treating secondary hyperoxaluria using a new state-of-the-art oral enzyme technology. The company is currently seeking investors to get ready for and complete a Phase 2 clinical study. Oxidien has a strong intellectual property position with issued or pending patents and an experienced management team working closely with a world-class scientific and medical advisory board. Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is affiliated with UF Innovate | The Hub – a world-recognized leader in business incubation affiliated with one of the national leading research institutions, the University of Florida, and is a proud industry partner of the Oxalosis and Hyperoxaluria Foundation (OHF), a member of the Kidney Health Initiative (KHI), and a member of the Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange. For more information on OHF, KHI, or the Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange please visit www.ohf.org and www.khi.asn-online.org and https://innovationexchange.mayoclinic.org/, respectively. For additional information on Oxidien please visit www.oxidien.com.
Helena Cowley
Oxidien Pharmaceuticals
+1 352-672-5320
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn