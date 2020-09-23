Oxidien Pharmaceuticals Selected as Winner of Buzz of BIO in Early Stage Entrepreneur Category
Recognized as Early Stage Company with Ground-breaking Technology
Winning Buzz of BIO gives us an additional boost going into BIO Investor Forum Digital where we will present this opportunity to potential new investors”GAINESVILLE, FL, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company mitigating kidney stone disease by treating secondary hyperoxaluria, announced today, that it was recognized as a winner in Buzz of BIO, in the Early Stage Entrepreneur category following a nomination and extensive voter participation.
Buzz of BIO is a contest that recognizes innovative companies with ground-breaking technologies with the potential for improving lives. The contest provides an excellent opportunity for companies looking to make the connections needed to take their product to the next phase. Ten biotech companies were nominated in each of the three categories: Early Stage Entrepreneur, Late Stage Leader, and Diagnostics and Beyond and voting by BIO enthusiasts determined the winner in each category.
Helena Cowley, CEO of Oxidien Pharmaceuticals said, “We are grateful for everyone’s vote during the Buzz of BIO competition. Just being nominated demonstrates the importance of our mission and the notable progress we’ve made but winning Buzz of BIO gives us an additional boost going into BIO Investor Forum Digital where we will present this opportunity to potential new investors.”
Winning Buzz of BIO Early Stage Entrepreneur category offers Oxidien a complimentary presentation to attendees of the BIO Investor Forum Digital scheduled to take place October 13-15, 2020, along with conference access and registration and exposure to thousands of industry elites and investors.
About Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC
Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company addressing a large unmet need in kidney disease. The company is focused on treating secondary hyperoxaluria using novel oral enzymatic approaches. The company is currently seeking investors for its Phase 2 clinical trial. Oxidien has a strong intellectual property position with issued and pending patents in all major markets. The leadership team has a proven track record of successful product development and regulatory approval and is experienced in operating, growing and providing returns to its investors. Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is affiliated with UF Innovate | The Hub – a world-recognized leader in business incubation affiliated with one of the nation's leading research institutions, the University of Florida. For additional information on Oxidien please visit www.oxidien.com.
