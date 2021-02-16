2021-02-16 14:02:19.483 Missouri Lottery Sets New Record for Proceeds Sent to Education

2021-02-16 14:02:19.483

Two simultaneously soaring national jackpots, along with strong Scratchers sales, led the Missouri Lottery to its highest monthly transfer to education in the organization’s 35-year history.

The February transfer, based on Missouri Lottery ticket sales in January, sent more than $42.5 million in profits to the Lottery Proceeds Fund for public education. The transfer of $42,567,551 brings the total for FY21, which began July 1, to more than $256.5 million.

Lottery proceeds make up approximately 3-4% of the state’s funding for public education – an effort shared by local, state and federal governments.

In FY20, the Lottery generated $333 million for vital education programs, including A+ scholarships. Complete information about Missouri Lottery proceeds, including the specific programs benefited in each county, can be found in the “Where the Money Goes” section at MOLottery.com.