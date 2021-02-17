7th Annual American Bullion Essay Scholarship Award Winner Announced
American Bullion is proud to announce the winner of their Seventh Annual Essay Scholarship Program.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A college scholarship worth $1,000 has been awarded to Miss Cassidy Kaylee Kohmann, who majors in Accounting, Finance and Biblical Studies, carries a 3.9 combined GPA and is a regular on the Dean’s List with “High Distinction,” at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Over 1000 submissions were received and considered. This year’s full-time undergraduate applicants offered a wide range of viewpoints when asked to write an essay answering the question, “Which will perform better in the next metals rally, Gold or Silver?”
While carrying a triple major, with honors, it’s hard to imagine that Cassidy has any, but when asked what she likes to do in her spare time she offered, “ I have played on the varsity volleyball team for two years, am the Accounting Society secretary, and the treasurer of my sorority. Additionally, I enjoy volunteering in a community mentorship program. Through my business classes and internship experiences, I have developed a passion for serving and helping others with financial literacy and planning.” Her essay displayed a talent for her passion as well.
Nevtan Akcora, Co-Founder and President of American Bullion said, “I am very happy to see the number of applicants to our annual scholarship contest continue to increase each year. And I am very excited to see that so many millennials understand the potential and importance of alternative investments, such as gold and other physical precious metals. Again, I would like to thank all of the participants for their submissions in this year’s competition and wish the best for all in their academic endeavors and beyond."
