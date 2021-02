7th Annual American Bullion Essay Scholarship Award Winner Announced

American Bullion, Inc.

American Bullion is proud to announce the winner of their Seventh Annual Essay Scholarship Program.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A college scholarship worth $1,000 has been awarded to Miss Cassidy Kaylee Kohmann, who majors in Accounting, Finance and Biblical Studies, carries a 3.9 combined GPA and is a regular on the Dean’s List with “High Distinction,” at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Over 1000 submissions were received and considered. This year’s full-time undergraduate applicants offered a wide range of viewpoints when asked to write an essay answering the question, “Which will perform better in the next metals rally, Gold or Silver?”While carrying a triple major, with honors, it’s hard to imagine that Cassidy has any, but when asked what she likes to do in her spare time she offered, “ I have played on the varsity volleyball team for two years, am the Accounting Society secretary, and the treasurer of my sorority. Additionally, I enjoy volunteering in a community mentorship program. Through my business classes and internship experiences, I have developed a passion for serving and helping others with financial literacy and planning.” Her essay displayed a talent for her passion as well.Nevtan Akcora, Co-Founder and President of American Bullion said, “I am very happy to see the number of applicants to our annual scholarship contest continue to increase each year. And I am very excited to see that so many millennials understand the potential and importance of alternative investments, such as gold and other physical precious metals. Again, I would like to thank all of the participants for their submissions in this year’s competition and wish the best for all in their academic endeavors and beyond."