Applications Open for Rose-Hulman’s Fun-Filled STEM Summer Programs
Operation Catapult, Project Select and Creation Crates allow students to complete hands-on projects, many from scratch, while exploring their STEM interests.
For more than 50 years, the nearly two-week Operation Catapult summer experience has provided students with STEM awesomeness through interesting educational opportunities and fun-filled experiences.”TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It may be the middle of the winter season, but Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is preparing its summer on-campus and at-home programs to allow high school students to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
The following programs will allow students to work in teams or individually to complete a variety of hands-on projects, many completely from scratch, with the assistance of faculty mentors. The on-campus programs will provide an opportunity for students to live on a college campus and meet other teenagers with similar STEM interests from across the country.
Operation Catapult
For more than 50 years, this nearly two-week-long summer camp experience has been providing students with STEM awesomeness through interesting educational opportunities and fun-filled experiences. High school juniors or seniors can explore areas of robotics, chemistry and computer programming; make electronic and mechanical machines from scratch; work with state-of-the-art equipment and laboratories; and learn how to communicate their projects to family and friends.
This summer’s 12-day sessions are scheduled:
June Catapult - Session I: June 13-24
July Catapult - Session II: July 6-17
July Catapult - Session III: July 20-31
Cost: $2,500
Project Select
This is an immersive, hands-on science and engineering camp for high school students after their freshman or sophomore years. There are two week-long sessions being planned this summer to allow students to build upon their existing science and mathematics knowledge and connect it to modern engineering applications. They will also explore how science can be applied to solve difficult problems and test their designs using state-of-the-art equipment.
This summer’s camp schedule is:
Project Select - Session I: June 13-19
Project Select – Session II: June 20-26
Cost: $1,450
Creation Crates
For the second consecutive year, Rose Hulman is offering an experimental engineering design-at-home program for high school students who have completed their sophomore or junior years. A kit of materials will be delivered to each camper’s doorstep and they will work directly with a Rose-Hulman mechanical engineering faculty mentor to design, build and test a series of experimental apparatuses, use their own setup to take experimental measurements, and analyze the trustworthiness of those results. Students also will learn about life at Rose-Hulman by getting to know a current student and taking a virtual campus tour.
Creation Crates dates: June 7-18
Cost: $500
Applications are now being accepted for these fun-filled summer programs. Learn more and apply here.
What impact will COVID-19 have on Rose-Hulman’s summer programs? Summer 2021 camp planning is now in process with the expectation that participants will comply with all policies and procedures required by Rose-Hulman related to the pandemic. Please visit our Rose Ready page for further details.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at www.rose-hulman.edu.
Rose-Hulman Operation Catapult STEM summer camp