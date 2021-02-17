Peter Belbita - Noble House Media CEO Named Top 40 Under Forty Recipient
Peter Belbita, CEO of the digital marketing agency Noble House Media in Darien, CT, awarded 40 Under Forty by Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals
It’s important to continually challenge myself in order to grow the businesses’ exposure, provide exceptional service, and challenge our team to produce amazing work while still having fun doing it.”DARIEN, CT, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Belbita, CEO of the digital marketing agency Noble House Media in Darien, CT, has been named as one of the top young entrepreneurs in Fairfield County by the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals.
Belbita was named to the publication’s Top 40 Under Forty list of young entrepreneurs for his dynamic leadership at Noble House, which provides digital marketing services for an expanding list of healthcare, biotech, and small businesses nationwide.
Under Belbita’s direction, Noble House has quickly grown and expanded since its creation in 2015. The agency is a concierge-style firm that has no limits to the digital services it can provide to individuals, local proprietors or multinational corporations.
Belbita sees great success ahead for Noble House because of the agency’s ability to build solid relationships with its clients, and solve many of their clients’ most difficult marketing problems.
“It’s important to continually challenge myself to expand my goals in order to grow the businesses’ exposure, multiply our client base with exceptional service, and challenge my employees to produce amazing work while still having fun doing it,” Belbita said.
Belbita, who was nominated for the Top 40 Under Forty award by other business leaders in Fairfield County, will be featured in a special digital edition of the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals on Feb. 22.
