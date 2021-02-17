Peter Belbita - Noble House Media CEO Named Top 40 Under Forty Recipient

Peter Belbita

Peter Belbita

Peter Belbita, CEO of the digital marketing agency Noble House Media in Darien, CT, awarded 40 Under Forty by Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals

It’s important to continually challenge myself in order to grow the businesses’ exposure, provide exceptional service, and challenge our team to produce amazing work while still having fun doing it.”
— Peter Belbita
DARIEN, CT, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Belbita, CEO of the digital marketing agency Noble House Media in Darien, CT, has been named as one of the top young entrepreneurs in Fairfield County by the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals.

Belbita was named to the publication’s Top 40 Under Forty list of young entrepreneurs for his dynamic leadership at Noble House, which provides digital marketing services for an expanding list of healthcare, biotech, and small businesses nationwide.

Under Belbita’s direction, Noble House has quickly grown and expanded since its creation in 2015. The agency is a concierge-style firm that has no limits to the digital services it can provide to individuals, local proprietors or multinational corporations.

Belbita sees great success ahead for Noble House because of the agency’s ability to build solid relationships with its clients, and solve many of their clients’ most difficult marketing problems.

“It’s important to continually challenge myself to expand my goals in order to grow the businesses’ exposure, multiply our client base with exceptional service, and challenge my employees to produce amazing work while still having fun doing it,” Belbita said.

Belbita, who was nominated for the Top 40 Under Forty award by other business leaders in Fairfield County, will be featured in a special digital edition of the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals on Feb. 22.

Thomas McClure
Noble House Media
+1 203-903-1225
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Peter Belbita - Noble House Media CEO Named Top 40 Under Forty Recipient

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Thomas McClure
Noble House Media
+1 203-903-1225
Company/Organization
Noble House Media
1063 Post Rd.
Darien, Connecticut, 06820
United States
+1 203-903-1225
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Noble House Media is a team of professionals with over half a century of combined experience and a legacy of success in traditional and digital marketing. Unlike many other agencies, Noble House is a concierge-style firm, offering a wide variety of services to businesses of any size, in any industry. There is no standard or cookie-cutter Noble House package. We strongly believe that every client is unique, so we tailor our services to fit their exact needs, goals, and budget. Here at Noble House, we combine the knowledge, expertise, and skills of a big firm with the personal touch and customer service of a small business. We’re proud to be able to work with multinational corporations and local proprietors alike, and we hope you’ll check out our portfolio, customer testimonials, and case studies to see why our clients love Noble House. We’re not your typical marketing firm - We’re young, creative, and quickly growing. We love our jobs, and we don't hesitate to have some fun while we're doing them. We go above and beyond for our clients, and there's nothing more rewarding than solving their toughest problems. We’re passionate about what we do, and we work hard to get better at it every day.

Noble House Media

More From This Author
Peter Belbita - Noble House Media CEO Named Top 40 Under Forty Recipient
Northeast Building Supply Expands in Bridgeport
Purchase A ‘Classic’ Online From Tim’s Auction
View All Stories From This Author