Brentwood Bank Partners with COCC As Core Technology Provider
Enhanced technological offerings aimed to deepen customer relationships, heighten the ease of doing business, and reinforce strong commitment to the community
As a community bank, we realize to remain competitive in today’s environment we must continually enhance our capabilities to deliver an overall positive banking experience.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brentwood Bank, a community bank headquartered in Bethel Park, PA, announced its partnership with COCC as its core technology provider. Brentwood Bank will preserve its community bank-style service and financial expertise, while introducing new features and technology to enhance the overall banking experience for its customers via a superior digital platform experience. COCC is an award-winning client-owned financial technology company servicing financial institutions throughout the Northeastern United States for more than 50 years. COCC was chosen by Brentwood Bank based on its next generation technology, cooperative structure, and focus on client satisfaction.
“The demands of our current and future customers are ever changing,” said Thomas Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brentwood Bank. “As a community bank, we realize to remain competitive in today’s environment we must continually enhance our capabilities to deliver an overall positive banking experience. By making strategic investments in technology and partnering with COCC, we will create efficiencies that will meet and exceed the expectations of our customers, while holding on to what makes us unique —our people and our commitment to exceptional service. COCC’s personal nature has made them the perfect teammate to help support our ongoing initiatives throughout the organization and reinforce our commitment to putting the needs of the customer first.”
The enhanced features for Brentwood Bank customers will include a superior digital banking experience, an enhanced mobile experience, streamlined navigation, and adaptable tools for customers and employees. The updated features are scheduled to roll out in June 2021.
“As we continue to advance the Brentwood Bank mission and bring customers the tools they need for a positive banking experience, we also remain focused on providing our customers with a “high touch” personal experience,” said Craig Reisz, Chief Information Officer of Brentwood Bank. “The Brentwood Bank team is here to help and to serve — we are your community, your neighbors, your friends, and we celebrate in all our customers’ individual successes.”
Brentwood Bank retains its mission as a community bank and will continue to innovate for its customers and its growth during a time when other community banks are being consolidated.
“For more than 50 years, our cooperative has focused on our clients and their success,” Richard A. Leone, Chief Executive Officer of COCC added. “We are excited to help Brentwood Bank continue to grow and serve its customers and its community through our innovative technology and proven partnership culture.”
About Brentwood Bank
Brentwood Bank is not just a bank. We’re a community bank. That means our bottom line is helping the place we call home be a little better each day. We do this by taking a genuine interest in each and every customer, whether it’s a person, business, not-for-profit organization or municipality. We offer a full range of financial products and services and are committed to providing exceptional service and value to our customers and our communities throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area. To learn more, please visit www.brentwoodbank.com.
About COCC
COCC is an award-winning client-owned financial technology company servicing financial institutions throughout the Northeastern United States. Launched in 1967, COCC was founded by its clients. This unique cooperative structure has set COCC apart from the competition and is one of the driving forces behind their success. COCC is recognized as a leader in delivering innovation and the quality service financial institutions demand and deserve.
Darice Nagy
Green Dot Public Relations
darice@greendotpr.com