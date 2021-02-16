Single Snowmobile Crash in Middleton

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 16, 2021

Middleton, NH – On February 13, at approximately 1:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single party snowmobile accident on a trail near Access Road in Middleton. On scene, Conservation Officers along with Middleton Police found a single male who had been riding in a group when he lost control in a corner, went over an embankment, and struck a tree.

The operator, identified as Ian Saia, 33, of Rockland, MA, suffered injuries and was taken by ambulance to Frisbie Memorial Hospital. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, however speed and inexperience seem to be contributing factors. Riders are reminded to ride within their limits and experience level to avoid accidents.