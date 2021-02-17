Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT) Big Data Institute: The Gaps Among Cities' Mortgage Rate Decreases Narrowed
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)BEIJING, CHINA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to surveillance data from Rong360 Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) Big Data Research Institute across the 41 cities for January 2021 (with data in statistics collected from December 20, 2020, to January 18, 2021), 9 cities recorded an MoM increase in mortgage rates, of which Zhongshan saw the most significant increases of 5BPs and 2BPs in first- and second-home mortgage rates, respectively.
Among the tier-1 cities, mortgage rates in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen didn’t change since June 2020, while those in Guangzhou decreased successively. In January 2021, the average first-home mortgage rate in Guangzhou dropped 1BP MoM as three banks lowered their housing loan rates there.
In January 2021, there was a growing number of second-tier cities seeing mortgage rates decrease MoM. However, the gaps among the decreases narrowed, staying between 1BP to 5BPs. Among the cities recording increases in mortgage rates, Zhongshan, Hangzhou, and Harbin saw the most significant increases of 5BPs, 4BPs, and 4BPs, respectively.
