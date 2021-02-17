dynaCERT is 2018 Gold winner of Edison Award

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFS) (Frankfurt: DMJ) offers investors now the opportunity for extraordinary gains in the months and years ahead.

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCQX:DYFS)

dynaCERT Inc. trades on the TSX big board in Canada TSX: DYA & in the USA on the top-tier OTCQX (DYFS). The stock market is a discounting mechanism, stocks are apt to trade based on future prospects.” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFS)(Frankfurt: DMJ) is the subject of a Market Equities Research Group Market Bulletin entitled “Reasons to Establish a Long Position in dynaCERT Inc., Leading ESG Technology”. Full copy of the Market Bulletin may be viewed at: https://marketequitiesresearch.com/marketbulletin-reasons-long-dynacert.htm online.

Excerpts:

Spectacular Carbon Emission Reduction Technology, uniquely positioned in a massive market, very early in the adoption curve, extreme prospects and potential for rapid sales growth of HG technology in 12 different verticals, enormous upside potential in carbon credits, exceptional top talent, and all the pieces in place to make it happen. Conditions are right; higher energy costs, developments/news catalysts, greater awareness, increased carbon taxes and incentives create tailwinds for the adoption of dynaCERT’s award-winning technology.

1. Spectacular Carbon Emission Reduction Technology – the ‘CERT’ in dynaCERT;

dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ (HG) technology is proven (on diesel trucks) to result in up to 88.7% reduction in NOx emissions, ~50% reduction in CO, 6-19% reduction in CO2, up to 57.1% reduction in Total Hydrocarbon emissions, 55%+ reduction in particulate matter (no black smoke), up to ~20% reduction in fuel consumption, provides better torque, and lower maintenance costs. HG is an advanced onboard electrolysis system which produces and supplies elemental hydrogen and oxygen individually on-demand to the air intake of diesel combustion engines for improving fuel efficiency and lowering emissions. dynaCERT has spent over $60 million perfecting its HG technology (over 16 years to commercialization). The technology is proven through multiple top-level independent lab studies in various jurisdictions around the globe (TUV North and South in UK, PIT Group in North America, ICAT in India, labs in the UAE, etc…) to reduce harmful emission in diesel transport trucks and improve fuel economy. Noteworthy awards include; the winner of the 2018 Edison Gold Award, 2019 Germany Innovation Award, and Gold Award from ESQR in Germany.

HydraLytica™ is dynaCERT’s proprietary software with remote real-time telematics that is able to establish an audit trail of fuel savings and future carbon credits. dynaCERT's telematics developer invented key systems for Apple Pay™ and PayPal™.

2. Adoption rate of HG-1 units into diesel transport trucks is nascent and has potential to grow exponentially. The market is massive; there are >60 million diesel-powered trucks, trailers and equipment in North America alone, ~1 billion internal-combustion engines worldwide on all types of diesel equipment, and ~100 million are built world-wide each year. The potential for HG-2 units for reefers (refrigeration) in North America, Europe, and Asia is massive. dynaCERT will flourish as it further expands into mining (currently being adopted by several miners now), buses, power generation, marine/shipping, and rail. There are numerous satisfied clients, many clients rave of a ROI from fuel savings well under two years. Look for the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) value of the HG technology to trump fuel savings as a sales driver once environmental mandates from governments globally are advanced. dynaCERT is uniquely positioned with the only technology immediately available for wide-spread adoption to meaningfully and cost-effectively offer a solution to the issue of air pollution (e.g. it has been suggested that if Dynacert equipped ~1/3 of the diesel trucks in Canada, that Canada will meet its Paris accord target). The adoption curve is poised to explode for dynaCERT; there are currently numerous companies and government bodies in multiple countries world-wide in trials, reviews and discussions regarding adoption plans. The potential from related news flow to act as both a share price and adoption catalyst is immense as 2021 progresses, couple this with the rise of energy prices of late and the case for dynaCERT and its HG technology is increasingly apt to excel.

3. dynaCERT is now recognized in important circles as being at the forefront of potential multi-trillion dollar Carbon Credit markets. The United Nations has certified dynaCERT’s product under its Smart Sustainable Cities Program. dynaCERT holds the world wide patents on the means and methods of monitoring and monetizing carbon credits within emission reductions in diesel engines, dynaCERT holds this in 12 different verticals.

Voluntary Carbon Credit Market: In January 2021 dynaCERT received approval from VERRA of its concept methodology submission and is proceeding to the next steps that will see carbon credits generated and tracked in order to be sold on the open market. VERRA coordinates one of the largest voluntary carbon credit exchanges and is a standard for certifying carbon emissions reductions. The methodology uses dynaCERT's patented HydraGEN™ Technology to lower carbon emissions and its HydraLytica™ Telematics technology to securely record carbon emissions and other non-personal data from diesel and gas engines. dynaCERT’s plan, once it is operational with the VERRA authority exchange, is to retain 50% of the carbon credit$ (for dynaCERT’s benefit) and 50% of it will go to the fleet owners.

Jurisdictional Specific Carbon Credit Markets (incentive oriented, taxes, or just straight out mandates): dynaCERT is the only approved mechanism of its kind in the voluntary carbon credit market, and this puts dynaCERT center-stage for governments globally for coming home-grown jurisdictional carbon credit programs. ...

4. Potential for share price to easily grow >50X quickly. (see the full Market Bulletin for detail)

5. Exceptional people are now involved with dynaCERT on the R&D and Advisory Board side. (see the Market Bulletin for detail)

6. All the pieces are in place. (see the full Market Bulletin for detail)

The full Market Bulletin may be viewed at https://marketequitiesresearch.com/marketbulletin-reasons-long-dynacert.htm online.

Content above may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risk and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual events or results. Articles, excerpts, commentary and reviews herein are for information purposes and are not solicitations to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned.