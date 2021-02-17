An elite sharpshooter on and off the court: NBA champion guard Troy Daniels visited The Gamer Hour last night
Show highlights include Daniels teaming up with Chris Puckett for an exciting battle royale in “Fortnite,” sharing memories of playing Nintendo 64 and Game BoyIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the elite three-point sharpshooters in the NBA, Troy Daniels also sharpens his aim off the court in the digital worlds of his favorite games such as “NBA 2K,” “Fortnite,” and “Call of Duty.”
Daniels, a veteran NBA champion shooting guard who has most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, visited The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com), last night, joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett to share his gaming interests.
Some of the topics covered in Puckett’s engaging interview with Daniels include:
• how he developed his long-range shooting talents,
• his excitement about receiving a championship ring from Los Angeles Lakers,
• why he thinks LeBron James is the GOAT and what it was like to be LeBron’s teammate and experience
up close his legendary work ethic and greatness,
• his memories of playing Nintendo 64 games “GoldenEye 007” and “X-Men” at summer camp as a youngster,
• and why Wolverine is his favorite video game character.
Daniels also reminisced about his love of playing “Super Mario” and “Pokémon” games on his Game Boy growing up, who he thinks would win a fight between Wolverine and Kratos, revealed who is his favorite NBA teammate, and how his mother has inspired and influenced his charity work through his Dream Big Foundation.
In an exciting gameplay show finale, Daniels and Puckett team up in a “Fortnite” battle royale. Don’t miss all the gaming fun and Daniels’ and Puckett’s informative game reviews.
You can watch the entire show, which aired on February 16, here:
(https://youtu.be/_eCjwKbayo8 ).
Daniels is an unrestricted free agent this season and is awaiting the call to start his eighth year in the league.
Before joining the Nuggets last season, Daniels spent half the season with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in 41 games for the team, and earning the respect of his teammates including LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Daniels eventually had a chance to play against his former teammates in the Western Conference finals, but since the Nuggets had a deep backcourt, he didn’t see much playing time in the series.
Although Daniels missed out on winning a championship, the Lakers awarded him with a championship ring as they have done with all of their players on last year’s roster.
During his career, Daniels has averaged 6.6 points per game on 39.5% shooting from three-point range in 339 career games. His top season came in 2017-18 when he averaged 8.9 points and 20.5 minutes in 79 contests with the Phoenix Suns. He holds the Suns’ record for 27 straight games with a three-pointer off the bench and is tied for the franchise record for most three-pointers in a quarter.
Daniels played college basketball at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), where he set the Atlantic 10 Conference record in 2013 for made three-point field goals in a single game.
Giving back and staying committed to helping local communities is also important to Daniels, who speaks to young people about the importance of education and following their dreams. This includes his participation in the annual Dream Big Basketball Camp and Dream Big Christmas Shopping Spree in his hometown of Roanoke, VA each year. When playing for his hometown Charlotte Hornets, he served as the spokesperson for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Charlotte. When with the Lakers, he partnered with Peace4Kids where students from the organization’s Athletic Leadership class were brought to a game as Daniels’ special guests.
Off the court, Daniels is also passionate about fashion, photography, and of course, gaming. Daniels can be found on his Twitch channel at buzzerific30, on IG: @TroyDaniels30, Twitter: @TroyDaniels, and on his YouTube channel.
“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network.
The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, (https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.
The Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The first late-night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.
