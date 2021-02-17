An elite sharpshooter on and off the court: NBA champion guard Troy Daniels visited The Gamer Hour last night

Esportz Network’s unique and captivating talk show, the Gamer Hour, airing on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT., features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming.

Show highlights include Daniels teaming up with Puckett for an exciting battle royale in “Fortnite,” and sharing his memories of playing Nintendo 64 and Game Boy games, and why Wolverine is his favorite video game character.