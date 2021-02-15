2/15/2021

CFO JIMMY PATRONIS STATEMENT ON CONSUMER DATA PRIVACY LEGISLATION

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement following Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference on House Bill 969, Consumer Data Privacy. The CFO recently outlined his efforts to pursue consumer data protection this legislative session.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As someone who’s been in small business my entire life, I believe in the power of private enterprise, but private enterprise must respect property rights and consumer privacy. It’s no secret the way big tech firms leverage our data looks more like theft than a legitimate economic transaction. There’s nothing more valuable to a person than one’s own identity, and Floridians deserve to have control over their own personal information. It’s time that we recognize the reality that consumers have a property interest in the private information big tech companies are buying and selling on a daily basis and we must implement vital protections for Floridians.

“Thank you to Governor DeSantis, Speaker Sprowls and Representative McFarland for prioritizing this critical issue and working to ensure the private data of Floridians is protected. We must protect Florida’s consumers from the big tech companies who look to profit from consumers private information, and I look forward to working with the Legislature to pass these critical protections.”

