JIM CONTINENZA, MARKETING TECHNOLOGY INNOVATOR, AND CHAIRMAN & CEO OF VIVIAL, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine Interview Series
Jim Continenza Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Jim Continenza, influential CEO of VIVIAL, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.
Jim Continenza, Chairman & CEO of VIVIAL, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Continenza discusses Vivial’s commitment to technology and superior solutions, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on local business survival, leadership, and entrepreneurship.
Jim Continenza says, “I am passionate about Vivial and the solutions we provide our customers. Our success is a true testament to our strong team of committed employees at Vivial. It was a real honor to have been invited to discuss Vivial’s success with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jim Continenza was impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders, can learn from the leadership position of Vivial in the marketing technology space. Jim Continenza is a very powerful force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time with him learning more about how Vivial is forging a new path of leadership in the martech space.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
About Vivial:
Vivial is a digital marketing company that offers omni-channel solutions proven to connect brands of all sizes with potential customers, while engaging with current customers. Serving hundreds of thousands of local, national and enterprise customers through direct and indirect channels, Vivial helps businesses build, implement and optimize marketing programs to reach consumers quickly and effectively. Vivial works behind the scenes so that their clients can get back to running and growing their businesses successfully.
Vivial’s success is highlighted by recognitions such as: “2020 BIG Innovation Award” Business Information Group, “Top 10 SEO Solution Providers,” Marketing Tech Insights; “10 Best Marketing Solution,” Industry Era; “30 Fastest Growing Tech Companies,” Silicon Review; and numerous “Best Places to Work” awards from the American City Business Journals. Vivial is also a 2020 Best Place to Work-CertifiedTM company.
For more information, visit https://vivial.net.
