3 Bedroom Home with Barn/Shop & Cottage in Fauquier County, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a desirable 3 bedroom home with barn/shop and cottage in Fauquier County on Thursday, February 25 at 2 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This solid well-built home is ready to occupy immediately and refresh on your schedule,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to bid your price and buy this home!!
“Conveniently located only 2.9 miles off of Route 15 and minutes from downtown Warrenton, the home is a short drive to Manassas and Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Located at 8730 Meetze Rd., Warrenton, VA the property is a well-built 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/walk-out basement on 1.37± acres, detached unfinished cottage ideal for guest house, office or studio and 30'x30' barn/shop w/loft noted Wilson.
The home measures 2,620± sf. (1,852± finished sf. and 768± sf. basement) and features a kitchen with conveying appliances; living room w/fireplace; dining room; partially finished walk-out basement; and oversize 1 car attached garage w/12'x8' door.
Other noteworthy attributes include:
• Hardwood flooring; carpet upstairs
• Large rear deck w/3 season enclosure
• Concrete driveway
• 20'x28' detached unfinished cottage ideal for office, studio or guest quarters
• 30'x30' barn/shop w/loft
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
