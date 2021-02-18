TravelAbility Launches the World’s first Pitchfest featuring Adaptive Technology + Products from 9 countries

Wheelchair technology on display

Think "Shark Tank" at the intersection of travel and disability

You brought together strangers who all have a common goal of universal access in an industry that all people, regardless of limitations, want to be a part of.” — Eric Lipp, Founder, Open Doors Organization

SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more baby boomers age into a disability, the travel industry has become aware that demographics will drive the need for accessibility and that assistive technology will play a key role in making travel for the disabled more barrier-free. TravelAbility Summit, a conference created to make travel easier for people with disabilities, combed the world to identify the most promising, innovations, and contraptions that enhance travel for people with disabilities. Following two rounds of vetting by a panel of TravelAbility advisory board members, you'll find the finalists who have been invited to make a 3 minute pitch followed by a Q&A to a group of travel industry professionals, distributors, media and investors at the LaunchPad Pitchfest, which will be held virtually on April 1, 2021 from 8:30am-12:30 pm PDT.

Below you’ll find a mini-descriptions of the 20 innovations following two months of research.

1. Alba Robot: AI kit that converts motorized wheelchairs into autonomous vehicles (Italy)

2. Handiscover: Accessible Content Management Platform for travel suppliers (Sweden)

3. Portl: World’s first hologram machine that can provide live expert for Airports (CA)

4. SATS: Central database for service animal verification for use by all airlines (IL)

5. We Walk: smart cane that helps the blind “see” obstacles and book a taxi (Turkey)

6. Mobile Stairlift: Jerry rig steps with this Electric wheelchair step climber (NY)

7. ALinker: The “walking-bike” for those between a walker and wheelchair. (Canada)

8. The Button: App to open doors and operate pedestrian crossings (Scotland)

9. Vispero: Portable kit transforms visitor center kiosks for use by blind travelers. (Florida)

10. Fold and Go: The folding portable electric wheelchair that’s also weatherproof (U.S.)

11. Fetchy Fox: Wheelchair travelers can have food delivered from airport vendors (CA)

12. Hiki:A dating app for singles on the autism spectrum (New York)

13. Omeo: 25 in" wide power wheel-chair where the users core muscles operates navigation. (Australia)

14. Fun and Function: Sensory toys and products for use by hotels, airports and attractions (PA)

15. Infiniteach: Sensory app empowering those with hidden disabilities (IL)

16. Good Maps: Laser-driven way-finding systems for attractions hotels and restaurants (KY)

17. Right-Here: An indoor-outdoor wayfinding app for visually impaired. (Israel)

18. Whisper: Hearing device that blocks ambient noise using separation technology (CA)

19. Mobi-Mat: Slip-free Rollout mats for beaches and uneven surfaces (France)

20. Family Trax: GPS tracking wristbands for families with autistic children (Sweden)

LaunchPad will be promoted internationally to provide exposure to prospective investors, grant funders and travel industry professionals that may become possible distribution partners.

Details:

What: TravelAbility LaunchPad will be the first of four TravelAbility events in 2021. See the Agenda here.

When: Thursday, April 1th, 2021 8:00-12:30 pm PDT

Where: Everywhere

Registration: $195 (includes recordings) Register here.

About TravelAbility

TravelAbility is produced by North American Journeys, a 26 year-old “boutique” conference and media company in the tour and travel industry that, in addition to the TravelAbility conference in 2019, has been quietly building an accessible travel ecosystem that includes the TravelAbility Insider newsletter, the “Explorable” podcast series; an accessible landing page initiative; and the LaunchPad pitchfest , the world’s only platform for adaptive technology, tools, contraptions and inventions that help open travel to everyone. Our website is a working toward the goal of aggregating all the content that will help members of travel industry become more accessible on one website.

TravelAbility is sponsored by GOOGLE, Expedia, AccessiBe and Design Sensory.

