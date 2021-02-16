PUEBLO BONITO RESORTS VOTED TO TRAVEL + LEISURE 500 BEST HOTELS IN WORLD LIST

Emerald Bay Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort named to elite roster

LOS CABOS, MEXICO, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in Mazatlán and Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort in Los Cabos have been voted to the roster of the 500 best hotels around the globe by the readers of Travel + Leisure, the prestigious consumer travel magazine.

“Each year, the readers of Travel + Leisure — the largest travel media brand in the United States, with an audience of 8.1 million — share their thoughts on destinations, city hotels, resorts, and more in our World’s Best Awards survey,” the publication stated. “Drawing on the past year’s results, we wanted to recognize 500 best hotels around the globe, as voted by our discerning readers.”

Hotels worldwide were rated on their facilities, location, service, food and overall value. A handful of qualities unite them all: superlative service, outstanding surroundings and luxurious amenities.

Fronting a magnificent 2.5-mile stretch of pristine beach, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort in Los Cabos is an enchanting oasis at Land’s End. Set back from the place where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean, the resort was designed to showcase the exquisite beauty of the Baja Peninsula’s mountain-desert-ocean ecosystem. Tranquil and romantic, this adults-only, all-inclusive hotel, featuring the wellness-inspired Armonia Spa, is situated within the exclusive residential development of Quivira Los Cabos. Peninsula, the resort’s signature restaurant, features eclectic Baja cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients from land and sea.

The Towers at Pacifica, a deluxe “resort within a resort,” features 47 elegant Club suites and rooms and unparalleled personalized services and amenities, including 24-hour butler service. Pacifica is located 15 minutes from downtown Cabo San Lucas, a deep-sea fishing capital known for its world-class marina and vibrant nightlife; and five minutes from the spectacular Jack Nicklaus Signature course at Quivira Golf Club, which offers exclusive access to Pueblo Bonito guests.

Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in Mazatlán is a deluxe all-suite, all-inclusive hotel set above a gorgeous crescent beach in a vibrant resort area on the sun-splashed Pacific coast. Nestled on 20 acres overlooking the sea, Emerald Bay offers its own private beach, lush tropical gardens dotted with koi ponds, a pair of oceanfront swimming pools with swim-up bars, and neoclassical architecture inspired by Old Mazatlán. The suites offer an ideal hideaway for families in a natural setting that includes habitat for wildlife, including swans, peacocks and flamingos.

Activities are available for all ages, including special children’s programs, organized fitness classes, nature preserve and botanical tours, and tennis. Emerald Bay’s award-winning restaurants ranging from casual to gourmet. The resort is renowned for La Cordeliere, its elegant French cuisine and famous Champagne Sunday Brunch served in a casually elegant dining room or on a large, shaded terrace. Also recommended is Casa 46, located in downtown Mazatlán along the beautiful Plaza Machado. Melding historical elegance with contemporary flair, Casa 46 is the place to enjoy the splendor of colonial Mazatlán along with the city’s best food and ambience.

T + L’s editors noted that in the past year, “the travel industry has confronted the greatest challenge it has perhaps ever faced. Hotels, in particular, have risen to meet the moment, adapting their service and rethinking hospitality in ways that keep guests safe and happy. They serve as beacons of resilience and excellence within their communities — and to travelers around the world who are so eager to visit.”

On-site COVID-19 testing services are available at both Emerald Bay and Pacifica so that guests can comply with the CDC’s U.S. travel requirements. Testing services are included with all-inclusive packages for stays of three nights or longer.

For additional information or to make reservations, access the web site at https://www.pueblobonito.com.