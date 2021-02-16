Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / Disorderly Conduct / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B300427

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: February 15th, 2021, at 1846 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault - 13 VSA 1042, Disorderly Conduct - 13 VSA 1026, and Unlawful Mischief - 13 VSA 3701

ACCUSED: Carter Parker

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 15th, 2021, at 1846 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were advised of a family disturbance at a residence in Pownal, VT. Investigation revealed that Carter Parker, age 20, of Pownal, VT, became involved in a verbal altercation with family members which turned physical. During the altercation, Carter pushed a family member and made threatening statements which placed another family member in fear for their safety. He also damaged two doors within the residence. Carter was later located in Bennington, taken into custody, and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. The Bennington County Court Clerk imposed conditions of release on Carter and ordered him to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on February 16th, 2021, at 1230 hours. Carter had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear for a pending criminal court case. He was transported to Southern State Correctional Center to answer for his warrant.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 16th, 2021, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.