Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,018 in the last 365 days.

Saint Albans // Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE / REQUEST TO IDENTIFY

       

CASE#: 21A200544

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Christopher Finley                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/15/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a vandalism and theft. On 02/15/21, Troopers were notified that a vehicle in Richford, VT had a window broken and a bag stolen from it. Among the bags contents were credit/debit cards and other personal information. Subsequent investigation revealed the suspect used the cards to purchase gift cards from nearby stores exceeding $200. One suspect is a white male approximately 6’2, 230lbs. The other suspect is a white female estimated at 5’5, 120lbs. The two suspects were seen in a silver/light blue Mercury Milan that had no license plate at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

Saint Albans // Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.