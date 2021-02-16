Saint Albans // Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE / REQUEST TO IDENTIFY
CASE#: 21A200544
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/15/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a vandalism and theft. On 02/15/21, Troopers were notified that a vehicle in Richford, VT had a window broken and a bag stolen from it. Among the bags contents were credit/debit cards and other personal information. Subsequent investigation revealed the suspect used the cards to purchase gift cards from nearby stores exceeding $200. One suspect is a white male approximately 6’2, 230lbs. The other suspect is a white female estimated at 5’5, 120lbs. The two suspects were seen in a silver/light blue Mercury Milan that had no license plate at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
