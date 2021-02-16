Saint Albans // Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE / REQUEST TO IDENTIFY

CASE#: 21A200544

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/15/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a vandalism and theft. On 02/15/21, Troopers were notified that a vehicle in Richford, VT had a window broken and a bag stolen from it. Among the bags contents were credit/debit cards and other personal information. Subsequent investigation revealed the suspect used the cards to purchase gift cards from nearby stores exceeding $200. One suspect is a white male approximately 6’2, 230lbs. The other suspect is a white female estimated at 5’5, 120lbs. The two suspects were seen in a silver/light blue Mercury Milan that had no license plate at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

