Middlesex Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21A300608                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/15/2021 at 1545 hours

STREET: West Corinth Road

TOWN: Washington

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alan Holmes

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: MZ3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive driver-side damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Casey Pratt

AGE: 19     

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1997

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front-end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 02/15/2021, at approximately 1545 hours the Vermont State

Police was notified of a two vehicle crash on West Corinth Road in the Town of

Washington. Upon arrival Alan Holmes was removed from his vehicle and

transported the Central Vermont Medical Center for life threatening injuries and

subsequently transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he

later succumbed to his injuries. Investigation revealed Holmes to have been

traveling North on West Corinth with Pratt traveling South on West Corinth, when

Holmes collided into Pratt in the south bound travel lane. Members from the

Barre Town Ambulance, Washington Fire Dept., and Middlesex Barracks assisted

with the crash.

 

 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

 

