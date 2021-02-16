Middlesex Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A300608
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 02/15/2021 at 1545 hours
STREET: West Corinth Road
TOWN: Washington
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alan Holmes
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: MZ3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive driver-side damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Casey Pratt
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1997
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front-end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 02/15/2021, at approximately 1545 hours the Vermont State
Police was notified of a two vehicle crash on West Corinth Road in the Town of
Washington. Upon arrival Alan Holmes was removed from his vehicle and
transported the Central Vermont Medical Center for life threatening injuries and
subsequently transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he
later succumbed to his injuries. Investigation revealed Holmes to have been
traveling North on West Corinth with Pratt traveling South on West Corinth, when
Holmes collided into Pratt in the south bound travel lane. Members from the
Barre Town Ambulance, Washington Fire Dept., and Middlesex Barracks assisted
with the crash.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648