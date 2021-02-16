Want to be a game warden?

Wyoming Game and Fish is offering the exam online

2/16/2021 12:11:00 PM

Cheyenne - Do you look good in red? The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering an exam online for individuals interested in joining the ranks of the storied Wyoming game warden. The deadline to apply for the exam is April 5. Game and Fish is hiring for up to 12 warden positions in locations around the state.

“The Wyoming game warden is a job unlike any other. The role combines law enforcement, wildlife management and public outreach,” said Rick King, chief game warden. “We’re looking for highly-qualified applicants with a passion for conserving Wyoming’s wildlife and serving those who live and recreate in the state.”

To qualify for the exam, applicants must have earned a bachelor’s degree, or receive their degree by Sept. 1, in wildlife management, range management, biology, zoology, ichthyology or other closely related field. Other bachelor’s degrees may be considered with at least 20 hours of wildlife-related coursework as evidenced on required transcripts.

Applicants who pass the written exam and other qualifications may be offered an online interview. Selected candidates from the online interview may move forward to an in-person interview in Cheyenne in June where they also will be required to complete a psychological assessment, polygraph exam and job-suitability profile.

For more information on the exam or if you have questions, contact Wildlife Division Administration at (307) 777-4579 or e-mail WGF.wildlife@wyo.gov or visit wgfd.wyo.gov/game-warden-exam.

(Sara DiRienzo (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

