Three New Jersey Municipalities Hold Real Estate Auctions
Max Spann On-Line Auctions Bring Top DollarCLINTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co, as part of its COVID-19 response program, has already conducted numerous online Auctions for Municipalities in 2021. In these fiscally challenging times Municipalities are looking for solutions to reduce maintenance costs, raise revenue, and put properties back on the tax rolls. Most recently, 245+/- lots were marketed and sold for Mansfield Township in Warren County, a former ambulance corps headquarters for the Borough of North Haledon, and the former Hudson Maxim Elementary School building for the Hopatcong Board of Education were successfully sold at Auction.
The former school site in Hopatcong, New Jersey consists of a two-story, 33,000+/- sq. ft. brick building with elevator service on 2.42+/- acres. The online auction concluded on Wednesday February 3rd and had over fifty registered bidders and resulted in a high bid of $1,120,000 to the Board of Education, which was accepted at their February 11th meeting and will close in approximately forty-five days.
“I must state that I am very thankful that we chose the Max Spann group to run this sale. The service has been impeccable and totally professional.” Arthur DiBendetto, Superintendent, Hopatcong Borough School District.
The Former Ambulance Corps Headquarters in North Haledon, New Jersey is situated on Belmont Avenue. The building was previously utilized as a volunteer ambulance and fire company. Over fifty individuals registered for the online Auction which concluded on December 16th of last year. Over forty bids were placed and resulted in a high bid of $330,500. The Borough wanted it closed before the end of the year.
“North Haledon was under a tight timeline and if it wasn’t for Max Spann North Haledon would not have been able to sell the property. I would recommend them highly.” said Mayor Randy George Mayor of North Haledon.
Earlier this month, Max Spann auctioned approximately 245 lots throughout Mansfield Township in Warren County. Over 230 individuals, neighbors, and investors registered to bid and all the lots were sold. “The process was very remarkably easy from our standpoint”, said Dena Hrebenak Township clerk. “The Township was extremely pleased with the results and with the prices achieved”.
Max Spann has been providing online Auctions for over ten years. Covid-19 has accelerated the move to online. Max Spann has responded with best of breed on-line bidding platform, electronic documents signing, and wiring of funds that make it easy to bid and buy. More New Jersey Municipal Auctions are lined up for the Spring, visit www.maxspann.com for more details.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
