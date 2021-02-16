Elite Olympic & NCAA Basketball Coach Joanne P. McCallie Releases New Book , Secret Warrior, About Mental Health Journey
Groundbreaking new memoir about mental health earning plaudits and national media attention
“I have chosen this moment to reflect and reveal my private battle with mental illness to show that those afflicted can be successful, productive and happy." ”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham, NC - Köehler Books is proud to announce that Joanne P. McCallie’s new memoir, Secret Warrior: A Coach & Fighter, On and Off the Court, is available now from online retailers. Customers can pre-order the book, which was released today, from Amazon or from Barnes and Noble.
— Joanne P. McCallie
Secret Warrior is a new compelling memoir that follows Joanne McCallie’s mental health journey through the realities and challenges she faced daily as she competed for national championships and Olympic medals on the world stage. Known as ‘CoachP’ to her peers, colleagues and friends, Joanne’s book offers real direction, experiences, and personal stories to teach and reassure those with mental health issues and their caregivers as they navigate the complex dynamics of the mind and body.
“I am happy to share my story with others in the hopes that I will be able to motivate, inspire, and also raise awareness—and truth— about mental illness,” McCallie said. “I have chosen this moment to reflect and reveal my private battle with mental illness to show that those afflicted can be successful, productive and happy.”
The book has already garnered national attention, and its paperback and digital versions are currently the No. 1 New Release in the ‘Basketball Coaching’ category, while previously sitting at No. 1 in the ‘Bipolar Disorder’ category. The book has been endorsed by several nationally known NCAA coaches, including University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban and Duke University men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.
“In Secret Warrior, CoachP is vulnerable and transparent,” Krzyzewski said. “She shares personal coaching stories throughout a very successful head coaching career regarding mental wellness, personal growth, team loyalty and thriving with her teams through adversity. Her authenticity shines through in Secret Warrior - a compelling memoir that travels well beyond the court.”
Motivational and heartfelt, Secret Warrior is a page-turner that drives home the need for more education, stories and action, leading to a call for real and honest dialogues and for changes to the narratives that have surrounded the most important mental health issues.
About Joanne P. McCallie
Joanne P. McCallie is an author, speaker and a long-time elite-level NCAA Basketball coach. She received her BA from Northwestern University and an MBA from Auburn University, and has coached at Maine, Michigan State, and Duke Universities. An advocate for mental health and melanoma, McCallie is a wife, and mother of two. She has extensive media experience on radio shows and podcasts, and has provided color commentary for four years in the WNBA. McCallie’s previous book, Choice, Not Chance: Rules for Building a Fierce Competitor was published in 2012.
About Koehler Books
Koehler Books is a Virginia-based independent publisher founded in 2010. The company works with authors throughout the United States and around the globe. Koehler Books has published nearly 800 print and eBook titles in multiple fiction and non-fiction genres. Koehler’s more than 400 authors have won scores of literary awards, and their books have ranked as category best sellers on Amazon. Among Koehler’s most popular genres are thrillers and mysteries, self-help, health and wellness, military, historical, memoirs, business, biography, children’s books and young adult.
