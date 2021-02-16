U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Announces Biden-Harris Administration Staff Appointments

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Biden-Harris Administration appointments. The appointments represent both an experienced and diverse team committed to President Biden’s mission to end the COVID-19 pandemic, expand affordable health care and reduce costs, and advance equity.

“As our country navigates an unprecedented public health crisis, President Biden is building a strong, experienced, and diverse team at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,” said HHS Chief of Staff Sean McCluskie. “Together, in the Biden-Harris Administration, we will tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, protect and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, expand access to quality, affordable health care, and advance health equity in communities across the country.”

These new appointees join tens of thousands of talented, dedicated career officials throughout the agency, whose expertise is critical for tackling the ongoing public health crisis, ensuring Americans have access to quality, affordable health care, strengthening support for seniors and other vulnerable populations, conducting groundbreaking research, and more. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to restoring public trust in our health agencies and leading with science and facts.

New appointees and their roles are listed below:

Office of the Secretary Sean McCluskie, Chief of Staff Anne Reid, Deputy Chief of Staff Dawn O’Connell, Senior Counselor, COVID Response Sarah Despres, Counselor for Public Health and Science Kristin Avery, White House Liaison Kathryn Alvarez, Deputy Chief of Staff, COVID Response Perrie Briskin, Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff David Kessler, Chief Science Officer, COVID Response Shannon Myricks, Deputy White House Liaison Esmeralda Orozco, Special Assistant for Scheduling AJ Pearlman, Chief of Staff, COVID Response Clare Pierce-Wrobel, Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff Kashif Syed, Senior Advisor to the Executive Secretary Lizeth Zardeneta, Executive Assistant and Briefing Book Coordinator

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Josh Peck, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Engagement Ian Sams, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs (COVID Response) Kirsten Allen, National Press Secretary (COVID Response) Zachary Dembner, Press Assistant Sean Higgins, Press Secretary Luisana Pérez Fernández, Press Secretary

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Legislation Kimberly Espinosa, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislation Kelsey Mellette, Special Assistant

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation Ben Sommers, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Kacey Wulff, Chief of Staff

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration Thomas Berry, Special Assistant

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health Max Lesko, Chief of Staff for the Surgeon General Jessica Scruggs, Senior Advisor and Director of Scheduling and Advance for the Surgeon General

Office of the General Counsel Lisa Barclay, Deputy General Counsel Paul Rodriguez, Deputy General Counsel

Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs Marvin Figueroa, Director Yvanna Cancela, Principal Deputy Director Destiny Gregg, Confidential Assistant

Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology Micky Tripathi, National Health Information Technology Coordinator Jordan Hefcart, Special Assistant

Office of Global Affairs Karoun Tcholakian, Special Assistant to the Director

Administration for Community Living Alison Barkoff, Principal Deputy Administrator Reyma McCoy McDeid, Commissioner of the Administration on Disabilities

Administration for Children and Families Larry Handerhan, Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor Jose Garibay Medrano, Special Assistant for the Office of Refugee Resettlement Lanikque Howard, Director of the Office of Community Services and Senior Advisor on Asset Building Jenifer Smyers, Chief of Staff for the Office of Refugee Resettlement

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Arielle Woronoff, Director of the Office of Legislation

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Sonia Chessen, Chief of Staff