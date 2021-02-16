Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UK vets discharged for being gay can get medals back

Gay and bisexual British veterans who were stripped of their medals because of their sexuality will now be able to reclaim them, the UK government has said, as it admitted the pre-2000 policy was an “historical wrong.”

