LA CORPS AND PALLET™ ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO BUILD HUNDREDS OF SHELTERS FOR ANGELENOS EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS
Shelters will provide stability and dignity for people experiencing homelessness, job skills training for CorpsmembersLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LA Conservation Corps and Pallet have formed a partnership to build 425 new shelters across the City of Los Angeles for residents experiencing homelessness. Assembly of the prefabricated shelters, manufactured by Pallet, allows Corpsmembers to build skills in construction, critical thinking, time management, and teamwork.
Construction will commence on Tuesday, February 23 at approximately 7:00AM at 6099 Laurel Canyon Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91606.
“This partnership with Pallet is an exciting and hopeful way for the Corps to realize our goals of building resilience in young adults and supporting resilience in a variety of Los Angeles neighborhoods. This year has left so many people hurting, so if we can come together with partners in business, government and nonprofits to realize this great double bottom line of employment opportunities and affordable housing solutions, we are proud to be on board,” said Wendy Butts, Chief Executive Officer at the LA Conservation Corps.
Young adults employed in this LA Conservation Corps program will receive paid work experience, traditional and vocational education, and supportive services to help build self-reliance, resiliency, and start to chart a path to a meaningful career. The program is one way that the LA Conservation Corps prioritizes projects that improve the health of our environment and the quality of life for all Angelenos.
“Working with Pallet and building these shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness strikes a chord that resonates with many of our Corpsmembers. Some of our Corpsmembers have experienced homelessness themselves so they understand how meaningful a safe space can be for someone. Also, this is fast-paced, team-based work that lets them harness their critical thinking and problem-solving skills and at the end of even one day on the job site they see the difference they are making.” states Alex Lopez, Sr. Program Director at the LA Conservation Corps.
Pallet employees at the company’s Seattle-based factory headquarters – the majority of whom have lived experience in homelessness, addiction, or the criminal justice system themselves – will manufacture and ship shelter panels to assembly sites, where LA Conservation Corps Corpsmembers will complete final assembly. Each shelter is self-contained and is outfitted with beds, shelving, climate control, electricity, and safety features. Shelters can be assembled in less than 30 minutes each with minimal tools, and offer essential features compared to tents and other improvised shelter alternatives.
The design of the shelter structures also makes them easy to clean when transitioning between occupants, an important consideration during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Pallet and the LA Conservation Corps are both committed to ending unsheltered homelessness while providing job skills training for the marginalized – this partnership couldn’t be a more perfect match,” said Amy King, Pallet Founder and CEO. “Pallet’s safe and secure shelter gets people off the streets immediately, allows people to stabilize and engage with services, and then move on to permanent housing. We’re honored to partner with the LA Conservation Corps to expand this work in Los Angeles.”
The joint effort between Pallet and LA Conservation Corps is part of a larger partnership between Pallet and other Conservation Corps across California, including San Jose and Berkeley.
About Los Angeles Conservation Corp
The LA Corps is an environmentally focused youth development organization. We unleash the power of youth to restore the urban environment and preserve natural resources on the coast and in the forests and mountains surrounding Los Angeles. Corpsmembers make Los Angeles' underserved urban neighborhoods better places to live, work, learn, and play. They build parks and community gardens, plant trees, restore habitats, refurbish trails, clean alleys, recycle and work on other projects and more. In the course of restoring the environment for future generations, and serving the communities they live in, youth are empowered to chart their own courses out of poverty and toward a meaningful career through access to education, job training, and support services. www.lacorps.org #LACorpsPower
About Pallet
Seattle-based Pallet™ is a social purpose company on a mission to build equal opportunity access to housing and employment, transforming the lives of people facing homelessness with its low-cost and effective shelter solutions. For the more than half a million people facing homelessness across the United States, the company’s durable, portable, and dignified shelters are a stepping stone out of personal crisis and into a life of stability. The majority of employees who build Pallet shelters have lived experience in homelessness, addiction, and/or incarceration, and have found stability through meaningful employment building shelters. For more information on Pallet, visit www.palletshelter.com.
