Convertible Appliance lets you decide whether to use as a Refrigerator or Freezer

Equator ConServ Convertible Freezer-Refrigerator

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A freezer one day; a refrigerator the next. The user gets to decide whether this luxury appliance from Equator Advanced Appliances keeps food cold or freezes it for another time. The Equator ConServ FR1350SS Convertible Freezer-Refrigerator can help families store their food appropriately for their needs.

“This appliance is perfect, especially right now as we continue to stock up on groceries because of COVID-19 uncertainty,” says CEO, Atul Vir. “Sometimes you need more freezer space. The next week, you may need more refrigerator space. This appliance can be either — saving you precious space.”

The electronic controls let users select the proper temperature. The appliance uses an even-temperature cooling system that adjusts airflow to maintain a uniform temperature. The refrigerator can be set to between 35.6°F to 46.4°F. The freezer setting reaches a temperature range of -11.2°F to 5°F. An alarm will sound if the door hasn’t been closed properly to ensure food doesn’t spoil or thaw. The freezer even has an air locking system during power outages to keep the cold air in.

“Our convertible freezer-refrigerator uses less energy so you can reduce your impact on the environment. The Energy Star estimated yearly cost is $47, less than $4 a month,” said Vir. “Plus, the convenient frost-free feature takes away any worry about having to manually defrost the freezer.”

The convertible freezer-refrigerator is sleek and perfect for any design style. The external aluminum grip handle makes opening the stainless-steel door a breeze. The door is reversible to give users maximum usability for their space. It’s possible to install two units side-by-side to create a French-door style appliance. The LED lights make it easy to see what’s on all five glass shelves or in the slide-out drawer. The unit measures 72.83 x 27.56 x 27.56 inches (HxWxD) and has a capacity of 13.5 cubic feet. This product comes with a one-year warranty. It can be ordered today from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, Goedeker and Wayfair among others.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes combo washer-dryers, washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, wine coolers and other essential home appliances for small spaces. Equator’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured in media including Popular Mechanics, the Wall Street Journal and Oprah. Now in its 30th year, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives.