Benchmark Ansys Fluent on Intel Xeon and Nor-Tech HPC Cluster

Nor-Tech is offering a free benchmark of Ansys Fluent on the latest Intel Xeon processors integrated in an expertly engineered Nor-Tech cluster.

Some organizations continue to get by with workstations, not realizing just how transformative an HPC cluster will be in terms of speeding time to market and outpacing competition. ” — Nor-Tech Executive VP Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. , U.S., February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, is offering a free benchmark of Ansys Fluent on the latest Intel Xeon processors integrated in an expertly engineered Nor-Tech cluster.

This is a no-cost opportunity to see how much faster applications will run on HPC technology when compared with a workstation; the benchmark will also include a downloadable report.

Ansys Fluent is the industry-leading fluid simulation software used to predict fluid flow, heat and mass transfer, chemical reactions and other related phenomena. Known for delivering the most accurate solutions in the industry without compromise, Fluent’s ability to solve the widest range of problems makes it the best fluid simulation software on the market.

Fluent’s advanced physics modeling capabilities include: cutting-edge turbulence models, multiphase flows, heat transfer, combustion, shape optimization, multi-physics and much more.

Fluent’s performance is maximized with Intel’s latest Xeon processors, which deliver

outstanding, workload-optimized performance and built-in AI acceleration. This provides a seamless performance foundation to speed data’s transformative impact to the intelligent edge. Intel’s hardware-enhanced security prevents malicious exploits while maintaining workload integrity and performance. Encryption efficiency provides trusted data service delivery continuously.

Nor-Tech, an Ansys Partner, an Intel HPC Data Center Specialist and Intel Titanium Partner, integrates Intel’s latest Xeon Scalable processors into high performance servers and clusters. By upgrading to a Nor-Tech cluster to run finite element analysis (FEA) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) applications, organizations can achieve significant time and cost savings. The result is a comprehensive modeling and analysis solution that enables design engineering and research groups of all sizes to increase simulation productivity. In addition to being cost-effective, Nor-Tech’s clusters integrated with Intel Xeon processors are refreshingly simple to use.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Some organizations continue to get by with workstations, not realizing just how transformative an HPC cluster will be in terms of speeding time to market and outpacing competition. This is a great opportunity to quantify these advantages before making a commitment.”

