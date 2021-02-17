BLUE LIGHT DEPLOYS ITS SAFER CAMPUS SOLUTION WITH COLORADO SPRINGS CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS
Blue Light provides cutting edge technical security for the Education Industry and conducts its first deployment with CSCSFAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Light LLC and Colorado Springs Christian Schools announced the installation of Blue Light’s Safer Campus Solution based on its Blue Fusion platform to provide advanced technical security to CSCS Campuses in order to better protect students, teachers, and staff.
The Safer Campus solution provides CSCS Campus Security Managers with advanced technologies like license plate readers, facial matching, Publicly Available Information (PAI), and the StopIt anonymous texting application as well as full integration of relevant databases to assist security managers in becoming more proactive in their ability to identify, respond and investigate security events on school grounds. The system is designed to provide advanced notice of threats to students and the school from cyberbullying/bullying, suicide/self-harm, assault, molestation, drug, and alcohol use and allow the school access to its own data and publicly available data to investigate and respond to these threats.
“The integration of the Safer Campus solution at CSCS represents one of the most advanced security installations in any educational facility in the U.S.,” said Blue Light CEO, Bruce Parkman. “The combination of advanced security technologies coupled with anonymous texting and the power of i2 Analyst’s Notebook gives Security Managers the ability to identify security issues and respond to them, but more importantly, provides the means for students and teachers to report problems so that we can better protect these students and quite possibly save lives.”
“We are pleased to have Blue Light’s Blue Fusion solution on-site to protect our students and faculty at CSCS stated Dr. Roland DeRenzo, Superintendent of Colorado Springs Christian Schools. “Its ability to integrate our technology investments in security and bring innovative technologies such as license plate readers, ID facial matching, social media analytics, and anonymous texting along with advanced security analytics provides us with an affordable, unprecedented level of security for our facilities and staff without intruding on their daily lives. CSCS’s security is definitively improved with Blue Fusion on campus.”
The Safer Campus installation at CSCS is the first commercial installation of Blue Light’s Blue Fusion platform in an educational facility and represents the commercialization of technologies currently used by Law Enforcement and the government to protect communities and facilities around the country. The platform was designed to be an affordable method to leverage non-invasive technologies to better protect students and teachers from violence.
About Blue Light
Blue Light specializes in bundled IBM i2 security solutions for Law Enforcement and other industries to address violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management. The company’s patented Blue Fusion solution turns disparate data into a single-pane, 360-degree security and intelligence solution—combining the best predictive analytics with unlimited access to any accessible data source or technology. Blue Light is the intelligence resource of choice for schools, churches, workplaces, stadiums, utilities, casinos, and municipalities that want to create safer environments, as well as law enforcement and government agencies seeking to protect and serve citizens.
Blue Light…Connecting a world of possibilities to i2. www.bluelightllc.com
Colorado Springs Christian Schools (CSCS)
Colorado Springs Christian Schools is a Kindergarten – 12th-grade school with this mission statement: “CSCS exists to provide an excellent education from a Christ-centered, biblical perspective for lifelong service.” CSCS is celebrating its 50th year serving the Rocky Mountain communities of the greater Colorado Springs area and Woodland Park. For information on the school or the performance of Blue Light’s Safer Campus Solution at CSCS, please call our school office at 719.268.2100. https://www.cscslions.org/
Samantha Waxman
Blue Light LLC
samantha.waxman@BlueLightLLC.com