TROPICAL LANDSCAPE LIGHTING DONTATES CUSTOM LANDSCAPE LIGHTING INSTALLATION FOR FISHER HOUSE

LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tropical Landscape Lighting (“TLL”, or the “Company”) announces today its donation and volunteerism at The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center's Fisher House earlier this month. TLL spent a day of service in honor of veterans and their families by providing Fisher House with a complete landscape lighting installation free of charge.

The West Palm Beach Fisher House provides free lodging for the families of veterans or service members receiving inpatient care at the facility. The Fisher House local non-profit, Friends of Fisher House, approached TLL for a donation to upgrade their exterior lighting. With a donation of 40 LED light fixtures from TLL distribution partner, Shine On Lighting, the Company installed LED path lights, accent lights for palms, lights for a large oak tree, and an uplight for the flagpole.

“We greatly appreciate Tropical Landscape Lighting and their support to Fisher House and the whole veterans’ community” said Shelley Pricket, Manager of Fisher House. “It is with their generous help that we are able to provide families with a well-lit and comforting entrance when arriving. It was a pleasure working with their friendly staff and we are grateful for the high-quality service and products they provided.”

“It was such an honor for the staff of TLL to serve those that have served us. Veterans and their families are America’s greatest national treasure, this was a small way to show them our appreciation.” said Jeff Hull, President of Tropical Landscape Lighting. Hull also wanted to thank Shine On Lighting for their commitment and support of this project.

About Tropical Landscape Lighting: TLL is a leading lighting business that specializes in design, installation, and maintenance using high quality commercial grade LED lights from premier manufacturers. They can design and customize any landscape lighting project from a simple home entry lighting to hundreds of lights on an oceanfront mansion. With over 30 years of experience in the landscape industry they bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise to the design and installation of your project. They pride themselves on delivering value and providing the highest level of service.