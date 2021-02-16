Simple Kitchen Remodel Ideas

LEVITTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to kitchen renovations, the first question most people find themselves asking is, where do I start? You may have ideas for your entire kitchen, but it's usually much easier to begin simple with some small kitchen remodeling ideas. Luckily, Turn Key Inc is your top of the line general contractor in Levittown, PA and we're here to help with some quick ideas!

Backsplash Installation

Not only is backsplash an easy place to start, it's also a very attractive way to revamp your kitchen! You would be surprised at what an amazing update to your backsplash can do if your kitchen is slightly outdated. Backsplash also helps keeps the walls and structure of your kitchen from getting dirty and provides an easy to clean surface at the same time.

Flooring Replacement

As most of us have noticed, the kitchen is usually one of the most used areas in our home. With that being said, scuffs and marks on your floor are to be expected simply because of all the traffic going through this part of our home. Replacing your flooring in your kitchen will not only add a new dynamic to your cooking area, it's also time for a fresh start and to get rid of all of those multi-year old marks that have been left due to the amount of use!

Countertop Resurfacing

When thinking of countertops during your kitchen remodeling plans, most people always go straight to replacement. However, resurfacing your countertops is not only a quicker way to add some extra style to your kitchen, it's also MUCH more cost effective. Where a countertop replacement job is roughly $1,500 - $4,000, the average countertop resurfacing project is only $300 - $500!

Cabinet Refinishing

Cabinet refinishing is arguably the quickest and most convenient way to get the new look to your kitchen you've been searching for. While refinishing your cabinets will add a clean appearance to your kitchen, the average job usually takes only 2 to 3 days, where the average cabinet replacement venture can take up to 4 full weeks. Imagine not being to use your kitchen cabinets for an entire month!



Revamping your kitchen may seem like a never-ending task, these simple ideas will kick start the rest of the renovation process and give you a good idea of what your new and approved cooking and dining area could look like. Make sure to contact your local kitchen contractors for any and all questions you may have for your upcoming project!