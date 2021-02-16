LoginRadius Offers New Opportunities for Login and Security With Mobile Biometric Authentication
CIAM leader provides authentication options for facial and touch recognition to enable convenient and secure login
The increased availability of biometric capabilities on smartphones and other mobile devices suggests that the time is ripe for enabling mobile biometric authentication for consumers.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA , February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leading global provider of consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions announced that businesses can now allow consumers to identify themselves with biometrics recognition available on their mobile devices.
— Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius
The platform's new Mobile Biometric Authentication feature is dedicated to mobile apps and allows consumers to use their mobile devices' Face ID and Touch ID for authentication.
Consumers can use their existing biometrics for authentication without having to put in additional effort. In practice, it also means consumers' biometric data remains stored on their phone rather than the server, making this feature even more secure.
"The increased availability of biometric capabilities on smartphones and other mobile devices suggests that the time is ripe for enabling mobile biometric authentication for consumers," says Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius.
"We are happy to be at the forefront of this exciting trend. We are enabling businesses to offer better security and a convenient mobile onboarding and passwordless authentication experience," he adds.
LoginRadius includes the following capabilities for Android and iOS devices, given that consumers' mobile devices also support these features.
Touch ID: This feature authenticates consumers using their Fingerprint. Consumers can also use fingerprints that are the same as already set for their Android or iOS mobile devices without going through the entire setup process.
Face ID: This feature authenticates consumers using their Face. Similar to Touch ID, the Face ID remains the same as already set for the consumer's mobile device. They need not go through the setup process all over again.
Businesses can configure both authentication options for their applications and let consumers choose their preference or the available option with their device while setting up the app.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
