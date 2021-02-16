Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 15, 2021                                                                 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Athens

Alexander Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio University

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Union Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Life Skills-Marshall High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Goshen Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

United Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cleveland College Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cleveland Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Frederick Douglass Reclamation Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake Erie Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Life Skills-Invictus High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Regent High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Central Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Central High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Focus North High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Grandview Heights City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mason Run High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Patriot Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

South Scioto Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Marble Cliff

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Fulton

Pike-Delta-York Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Rio Grande Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

AchievePoint Career Academy-Cincinnati

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Indian Hill Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Kelsey M. Schulte, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Phoenix Community Learning Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Urban Male Tech Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Knox

East Knox Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Central Ohio Technical College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Johnstown-Monroe Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Camden Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Austintown Local School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Marion Technical College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tri-Rivers Joint Vocational School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Highland Local School District

 CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Edison State Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Oakwood City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Morgan

Morgan County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Wayne Trace Local School District

 FFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Clear Fork Valley Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Madison Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Safe Haven Darts, LLC

 MED

07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

Seneca

Seneca County Family and Children First Council

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Sidney City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Canton College Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Akron Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga Falls City School District

 CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Towpath Trail High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Kings Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Wayne County Schools Career Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Owens State Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Carey Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
     

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

