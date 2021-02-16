For Immediate Release:

February 15, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor's office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Athens Alexander Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio University IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Belmont Union Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Butler Life Skills-Marshall High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clermont Goshen Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Columbiana United Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Cleveland College Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cleveland Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Frederick Douglass Reclamation Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Erie Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Life Skills-Invictus High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Regent High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Defiance Central Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Central High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Focus North High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Grandview Heights City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mason Run High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Patriot Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 South Scioto Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Marble Cliff 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Fulton Pike-Delta-York Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Gallia Rio Grande Community College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton AchievePoint Career Academy-Cincinnati IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Indian Hill Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Kelsey M. Schulte, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Phoenix Community Learning Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Urban Male Tech Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Knox East Knox Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Licking Central Ohio Technical College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Johnstown-Monroe Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Camden Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Austintown Local School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Marion Marion Technical College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Tri-Rivers Joint Vocational School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Medina Highland Local School District CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Miami Edison State Community College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Oakwood City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Morgan Morgan County Convention and Visitors Bureau 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Paulding Wayne Trace Local School District FFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Clear Fork Valley Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Madison Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ross Safe Haven Darts, LLC MED 07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2018 Seneca Seneca County Family and Children First Council 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Shelby Sidney City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Canton College Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Akron Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Falls City School District CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Towpath Trail High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Warren Kings Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wayne Wayne County Schools Career Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wood Owens State Community College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wyandot Carey Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

