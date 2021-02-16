Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

|
Athens
|
Alexander Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Ohio University
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Belmont
|
Union Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Butler
|
Life Skills-Marshall High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Clermont
|
Goshen Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Columbiana
|
United Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
Cleveland College Preparatory School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Cleveland Preparatory Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Frederick Douglass Reclamation Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Lake Erie Preparatory School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Life Skills-Invictus High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Regent High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Defiance
|
Central Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
Central High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Focus North High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Grandview Heights City School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Mason Run High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Patriot Preparatory Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
South Scioto Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Village of Marble Cliff
|
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Fulton
|
Pike-Delta-York Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Gallia
|
Rio Grande Community College
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
AchievePoint Career Academy-Cincinnati
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Kelsey M. Schulte, C.N.P.
|
MED
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
Phoenix Community Learning Center
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Urban Male Tech Academy
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Knox
|
East Knox Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Licking
|
Central Ohio Technical College
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Johnstown-Monroe Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Lorain
|
Camden Township
|
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Lucas
|
Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Mahoning
|
Austintown Local School District
|
IPA CAFR
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Marion
|
Marion Technical College
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Tri-Rivers Joint Vocational School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Medina
|
Highland Local School District
|
CAFR
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Miami
|
Edison State Community College
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Montgomery
|
Oakwood City School District
|
IPA CAFR
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Morgan
|
Morgan County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Paulding
|
Wayne Trace Local School District
|
FFR
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Richland
|
Clear Fork Valley Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Madison Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Ross
|
Safe Haven Darts, LLC
|
MED
|
07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2018
|
|
|
|
Seneca
|
Seneca County Family and Children First Council
|
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Shelby
|
Sidney City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Stark
|
Canton College Preparatory School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Summit
|
Akron Preparatory School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga Falls City School District
|
CAFR
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Towpath Trail High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Warren
|
Kings Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Wayne
|
Wayne County Schools Career Center
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Wood
|
Owens State Community College
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Wyandot
|
Carey Exempted Village School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|