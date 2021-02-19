OTHER WEATHER by Jeff Greinke: Modern Classical, Electronic and Ambient Meteorology in Music Form
The title Other Weather refers to Greinke's very personal and experiential relationship with the weather, especially the beautiful and sometimes indescribable meteorological phenomena that aren’t often noticed or talked about.
Greinke realizes his electronic ambiences by blending effects with an acoustic ensemble that includes cello, viola, violin, French horn, clarinets, flutes, and small percussion, uncovering the magical moments.
A New Album of Elegant Music Landscapes, the fourth by Jeff Greinke for Spotted Peccary Music
My interest in the weather has always been predominantly experiential...I see a connection between this interest and the kind of music I like to make.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composer and soundscape artist Jeff Greinke presents an elegant musical landscape of delicate compositions and harmonically rich ambience, an album titled Other Weather. The eleven slowly-unfolding tracks offer multi-layered textures that weave acoustic and electronic instrumentation into a gossamer soundscape that shimmers with the stillness of a perfectly calm atmosphere in the warm light of early dusk. Other Weather, on the Spotted Peccary Music label, releases today in physical CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. Find consumer sales and streaming links at https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/other-weather/
— Jeff Greinke
As with 2018's Before Sunrise, Other Weather spans the genres of modern classical, electronic, and ambient as it gently evolves through a refined set of impressionistic ambient chamber music. Blending electronic ambiences and effects with an acoustic ensemble that includes cello, viola, violin, French horn, clarinets, flutes, and small percussion, Greinke realizes his musical vision through an empirical process of improvisation and experimentation, combining tracks and layering sounds, and uncovering the magical moments as they reveal themselves.
The title Other Weather refers to Greinke's very personal and experiential relationship with the weather, especially the beautiful and sometimes indescribable meteorological phenomena that aren’t often noticed or talked about. Greinke explains, "My interest in the weather has always been predominantly experiential, and as I get older I find myself attracted to its subtler and quieter aspects. I see a connection between this interest and the kind of music I like to make. This feels especially true with this album."
Jeff Greinke has been a composer since 1980, and he has dedicated nearly 40 years to making and recording music. He has performed throughout North America, as well as Europe and China, and his music has been heard in theatre, radio, art installations, and major motion picture trailers. Other Weather is Greinke's 20th solo album, and his fourth on the Spotted Peccary Music label.
Greinke describes his very specific and timely inspiration for Other Weather, “I live in the Sonoran Desert, just outside Tucson. In late April and early October there is a brief window – maybe a week or two – when a variety of conditions come together to create an almost magical environment. It’s a feeling in the air produced by a combination of the temperature being just right – 84 or 85 degrees, the air being perfectly calm, warm early dusk light and low relative humidity. It lasts maybe 10 minutes. It’s an experience that is beyond words for me. It’s utterly exquisite.”
In the near future, fans can catch Greinke performing for this year's live streamed Soundquest Fest on March 28th, beginning at 10AM PDT / 1PM EDT on YouTube. SoundQuest Fest, launched in 2010 as a live festival in Tucson, Arizona, was created by ambient music pioneer Steve Roach. From March 26-28th, a continuous flow of streamed performances, audio-video wonder worlds and deep immersion zones will entrance electronic, ambient and visual art fans. For more about SoundQuest Fest, visit https://soundquestfest.live/
Other Weather was composed, arranged, and produced by Jeff Greinke, recorded at Another Room, Tucson, and Invisible Studio, Seattle; the Seattle session was engineered by Rob Angus, the album was mastered by Howard Givens, and is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The physical CD version of Other Weather arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, a 4-page booklet, and exquisite package design by Daniel Pipitone.
Tracklist:
01 A Stretch of Sun 4:35
02 Rain Through the Night 4:01
03 Falling Sky 5:19
04 Rising Cumulus 4:28
05 Snow Across a Windswept Plain 9:06
06 Clouds Like Flying Saucers 4:20
07 Outflow 4:38
08 Storm Chaser 5:42
09 After the Rain 3:50
10 Icebreaker 7:26
11 Across the Sky 5:42
About Jeff Greinke:
Jeff Greinke is a musician, composer, performer, and sound sculptor who is known worldwide for his unique sound. Through a highly developed process of layering, Jeff composes and performs music rich in texture, depth, mood, and subtle detail. Using various acoustic and electronic instruments, found sounds, and extended studio techniques, Jeff sculpts sound worlds that conjure a strong sense of place, hovering somewhere between the exotic and the familiar. With numerous releases to his credit, Greinke has been an active artist for more than three decades and has composed music for film, video, dance, theater, radio, and art installations. OTHER WEATHER, is Jeff’s fourth release on the Spotted Peccary label. His previous SPM releases include BEFORE SUNRISE (SPM-3701), VIRGA (LSM16), and WINTER LIGHT (LSM09). Jeff’s music can also be heard on numerous compilation recordings. http://www.jeffgreinke.com/
About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 170 titles and 46 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.
