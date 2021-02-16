HAMILTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Perfect Décor for Your Outdoor Wedding Venue

When having an outdoor wedding, the tent that protects you from the elements shouldn’t have to be plain. However, people always seem to be asking themselves how to decorate a tent for a wedding. The design ideas may be limited by the tent’s structure, but that doesn’t mean it can’t look like the wedding you’ve always dreamt of. Outdoor weddings have the ability to amplify the fairytale aspect that everyone expects, and adding those creative touches to the décor can increase it all the more. Allow us to help you out with with some simple and fun tent decoration ideas.

1. Hanging Lanterns and Festive Lights

Whether they’re Christmas lights or paper lanterns, these decorative lights are sure to add to the romantic atmosphere. The soft glow will surely create a warm and welcoming ambience. If desired, different colored lights can be used to bring a festive and cheery feel to the overall concept. The brightness and color of the lights all depends on the mood you wish to set.

2. Draped Ceilings

A draped ceiling can add an elegant flow to the otherwise rigid tent structure. Decorating tents with fabric can upgrade the entire dynamic of the venue. You can choose whichever fabric and colors you’d like, it all depends on your theme and color scheme. It may not seem like much, but the overall impact of the flowing drapery can turn an average tent into a high-class wedding venue.

3. Flowers, Plants, and Foliage

Your wedding is outside, so you might as well embrace it. Bringing elements of nature into your décor can do wonders for the visual impact of your wedding venue. Flowers in vases can be used as centerpieces, ferns and other leafy plants can be placed throughout the tent, and garlands of flowers and leaves can be draped, hung up or wrapped around the poles. The possibilities are endless.

4. Chandeliers

Chandeliers come in a variety shapes, sizes, and forms. They are elegant and show refined taste, so they can easily find their way into wedding decorations. These chandeliers wouldn’t have to be anything too extravagant, as any simple chandelier will do. Regardless of the style of the chandeliers, they can be the perfect addition to your wedding venue.

5. Decorative Entrance

Making a grand entrance to a reception is one of the most exciting things for a bride and groom. The entrance of a tent can easily be transformed into an elegant entryway by adding drapery or other fine linens to the makeshift doorway. You can feel free to incorporate other decorations to this as well such as flowers, ivy, trees, and lanterns.

Decorating for your outdoor wedding may seem like a daunting task, but the tent venue can easily be turned into an elegant or romantic atmosphere with just a few creative elements and a helping hand.