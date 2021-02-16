Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Tuesday, February 16, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*C/HB 11 GRT & PERMANENT FUND FOR LEDA PROJECTS (CHANDLER)

SB8 LOCAL GOV’T AIR QUALITY REGULATIONS (WIRTH)

SB 52 EXTENDED UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS (O’NEILL)

SB 174 FISCAL AGENT FOR CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS (WOODS)

SB 59 RESERVE FUNDS’ TRANSFERS (STEWART)

SB 131 DISCRETIONARY SCHOOL FUNDING PROGRAM UNITS (STEWART)

*SB 137 NMFA WATER PROJECTS (CERVANTES/DOW)

*SB 144 REMOTE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY INFRASTRUCTURE (CAMPOS)

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed (first come, first served). All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing For or Against. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmleg.gov. All Committee Members have access to your written comments.

(790) Department of Public Safety, Tim Q. Johnson, Acting Secretary (Rabin/Jimenez)

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (Wan/Miner)

John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (Wan/Miner)

Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

(516) Department of Game and Fish, Michael Sloan, Director (Wan/Miner)

(539) State Land Office, Stephanie Garcia Richards, Commissioner of Public Lands (Wan/Miner)

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 21 RETIREE HEALTH CARE ACT (GONZALES/FIGUEROA)

SB 42 INCREASE ED RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS (STEWART)

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed (first come, first served). All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing For or Against. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmleg.gov. All Committee Members have access to your written comments.

(337) State Investment Council, Steve Moise, State Investment Officer (Iglesias/Miller)

(366) Public Employees Retirement Association (Jorgensen/Miller)

Greg Trujillo, Interim Executive Director

(352) Educational Retirement Board, Jan Goodwin, Executive Director (Jorgensen/Miller)

(343) Retiree Health Care Authority. Dave Archuleta, Executive Director (Jorgensen/Miller)

Update of General Fund Estimates

Department of Finance and Administration. Debbie Romero, Acting Cabinet Secretary

Taxation and Revenue Department. Stephanie Schardin-Clarke, Secretary

Legislative Finance Committee, Dawn Iglesias, Chief Economist

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 82 RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE (STEINBORN)

*SB 276 REGIONAL HAZMAT RESPONSE VOLUNTEER TEAMS (PINTO)

SB 113 WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM (SOULES)

SB 156 RATEPAYER RELIEF ACT (SOULES)

SB 138 STATEWIDE DAM PROJECTS (CAMPOS)

SB 173 MEAT PROCESSING PROGRAM (WOODS)

SB 185 NM-GROWN PRODUCE IN SENIOR CENTERS (STEFANICS)

SB 214 PIPELINE FOR ACEQUIA DE LAS VEGAS (CAMPOS)

SB 296 INCREASE PENALTIES FOR ENVIRO VIOLATIONS (McKENNA)

SB 297 STATE AGENCY RENEWABLE ENERGY PURCHASES (HICKEY)

SB 312 GAME & FISH & WILDLIFE CHANGES (STEINBORN/SMALL)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 248 ANONYMOUS REPORTING IN SCHOOLS (NEVILLE)

SB 263 ADULT DIPLOMAS PROGRAM (BRANDT)

SB 303 CHANGE ED RETIREMENT BOARD MEMBERSHIP (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SJM 1 FUND BUREAU OF INDIAN EDUCATION (PINTO)

SB 307 DAILY SCHOOL BUS DRIVER SALARIES (CAMPOS)

SB 330 DROPOUT PREVENTION PROGRAM (PADILLA)

SB 289 SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 302 EDUCATIONAL EMPLOYEE PTSD (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 16 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 128 SUICIDE PREVENTION, RESPONSE & TREATMENT ACT (O’NEILL)

SB 190 DEV DISABILITIES PLANNING COUNCIL (HEMPHILL)

SB 220 EXCEPTIONS FOR BODY CAMERAS (CERVANTES

SB 221 FINANCIAL CRIMES AGAINST THE VULNERABLE (PADILLA

SB 222 HEALTH INFO SYSTEM DEFINITIONS (HICKEY)

SB 223 CIGARETTE TAX DISTRIBUTIONS (CANDELARIA)

SB 224 CRIME OF FAILURE TO SECURE FIREARM (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 230 INSTITUTIONAL RACISM IN STATE AGENCIES (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 231 HOMEOWNER ASSOCIATION CHANGES (POPE/GARRATT)

C/SB 273 DEFINITION OF RURAL LIBRARY (ORTIZ y PINO)

For spoken public comment register at https://ggle.io/3pe5. If there is a high volume of requests for public comment, not everyone may be able to speak. For written comment send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 16 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you do not receive a response, check your junk email.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 332 SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICTS (BACA)

SB 361 RURAL TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA)

PRESENTATION

Navajo Nation Healthcare

Honorable Daniel Tso, Chairman – Health, Education & Human Services Committee,

Navajo Nation Council

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 64 FEDERALLY INSURED OBLIGATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 93 BROADBAND ACCESS & EXPANSION ACT (PADILLA)

*SB 121 STATE TRANSPORTATION BONDS FOR PROJECTS (GONZALES)

C/SB 49 USES OF LOCAL ECON DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (WOODS)

SB 91 LOCAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT RETAIL BUSINESSES (GRIGGS)

SB 12 REVISED UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS (IVEY-SOTO/BALDONADO)

SB 79 SMALL BUSINESS PANDEMIC TAKINGS REPARATIONS (PIRTLE)

SB 129 AMENDING WORK AND SAVE ACT (TALLMAN)

SB 130 PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES (SOULES)

SB 133 RURAL AIR SERVICE ENHANCEMENT ACT (GONZALES/GARCIA, H)

SB 143 PUBLIC- PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP ACT (CAMPOS)

SB 147 MANDATORY FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (GALLEGOS)

SB 153 GAMING TAX CREDIT (CAMPOS)

SB 164 STUDENT LOAN BILL OF RIGHTS (DUHIGG)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 16 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Thursday, February 18, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 158 JOB READINESS PROGRAMS FUNDING (CAMPOS)

SB 161 WITHHOLDING WAGES FOR TAXES (SCHMEDES)

SB 168 INCREASE GAS TAX (GONZALES)

SB 175 RURAL TEACHERS TAX CREDIT (GALLEGOS)

SB 186 TRANSFER CERTAIN DPS FUNCTIONS TO DOT (CAMPOS)

SB 189 FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION ACT (DUHIGG)

SB 256 FIRE PROTECTION FUND (BURT)

SB 277 MILITARY RETIREMENT PAY TAX EXEMPTION (POPE)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

