Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Tuesday, February 16, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*C/HB 11     GRT & PERMANENT FUND FOR LEDA PROJECTS     (CHANDLER)

SB8     LOCAL GOV’T AIR QUALITY REGULATIONS     (WIRTH)

SB 52     EXTENDED UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS     (O’NEILL)

SB 174     FISCAL AGENT FOR CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS     (WOODS)

SB 59     RESERVE FUNDS’ TRANSFERS     (STEWART)

SB 131     DISCRETIONARY SCHOOL FUNDING PROGRAM UNITS     (STEWART)

*SB 137     NMFA WATER PROJECTS     (CERVANTES/DOW)

*SB 144     REMOTE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY INFRASTRUCTURE     (CAMPOS)

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed (first come, first served). All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing For or Against. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmleg.gov. All Committee Members have access to your written comments.

(790) Department of Public Safety, Tim Q. Johnson, Acting Secretary     (Rabin/Jimenez)

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission     (Wan/Miner)

          John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department     (Wan/Miner)

          Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

(516) Department of Game and Fish, Michael Sloan, Director        (Wan/Miner)

(539) State Land Office, Stephanie Garcia Richards, Commissioner of Public Lands      (Wan/Miner)

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 21     RETIREE HEALTH CARE ACT     (GONZALES/FIGUEROA)

SB 42     INCREASE ED RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS     (STEWART)

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed (first come, first served). All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing For or Against. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmleg.gov. All Committee Members have access to your written comments.  

(337) State Investment Council, Steve Moise, State Investment Officer     (Iglesias/Miller)

(366) Public Employees Retirement Association     (Jorgensen/Miller)

          Greg Trujillo, Interim Executive Director

(352) Educational Retirement Board, Jan Goodwin, Executive Director     (Jorgensen/Miller)

(343) Retiree Health Care Authority. Dave Archuleta, Executive Director     (Jorgensen/Miller)

Update of General Fund Estimates

     Department of Finance and Administration. Debbie Romero, Acting Cabinet Secretary

     Taxation and Revenue Department. Stephanie Schardin-Clarke, Secretary

     Legislative Finance Committee, Dawn Iglesias, Chief Economist

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 82     RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE     (STEINBORN)

*SB 276     REGIONAL HAZMAT RESPONSE VOLUNTEER TEAMS     (PINTO)

SB 113     WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM     (SOULES)

SB 156     RATEPAYER RELIEF ACT     (SOULES)

SB 138     STATEWIDE DAM PROJECTS     (CAMPOS)

SB 173     MEAT PROCESSING PROGRAM     (WOODS)

SB 185     NM-GROWN PRODUCE IN SENIOR CENTERS     (STEFANICS)

SB 214     PIPELINE FOR ACEQUIA DE LAS VEGAS     (CAMPOS)

SB 296     INCREASE PENALTIES FOR ENVIRO VIOLATIONS     (McKENNA)

SB 297     STATE AGENCY RENEWABLE ENERGY PURCHASES     (HICKEY)

SB 312     GAME & FISH & WILDLIFE CHANGES     (STEINBORN/SMALL)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 248     ANONYMOUS REPORTING IN SCHOOLS     (NEVILLE)

SB 263     ADULT DIPLOMAS PROGRAM     (BRANDT)

SB 303     CHANGE ED RETIREMENT BOARD MEMBERSHIP     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SJM 1     FUND BUREAU OF INDIAN EDUCATION     (PINTO)

SB 307     DAILY SCHOOL BUS DRIVER SALARIES     (CAMPOS)

SB 330     DROPOUT PREVENTION PROGRAM     (PADILLA)

SB 289     SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT.     (LOPEZ)

SB 302     EDUCATIONAL EMPLOYEE PTSD     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 16 at 3:00 p.m.  You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 128     SUICIDE PREVENTION, RESPONSE & TREATMENT ACT     (O’NEILL)

SB 190     DEV DISABILITIES PLANNING COUNCIL     (HEMPHILL)

SB 220     EXCEPTIONS FOR BODY CAMERAS     (CERVANTES

SB 221     FINANCIAL CRIMES AGAINST THE VULNERABLE     (PADILLA

SB 222     HEALTH INFO SYSTEM DEFINITIONS     (HICKEY)

SB 223     CIGARETTE TAX DISTRIBUTIONS     (CANDELARIA)

SB 224     CRIME OF FAILURE TO SECURE FIREARM     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 230     INSTITUTIONAL RACISM IN STATE AGENCIES     (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 231     HOMEOWNER ASSOCIATION CHANGES     (POPE/GARRATT)

C/SB 273     DEFINITION OF RURAL LIBRARY     (ORTIZ y PINO)

For spoken public comment register at https://ggle.io/3pe5. If there is a high volume of requests for public comment, not everyone may be able to speak. For written comment send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 16 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you do not receive a response, check your junk email.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 332     SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICTS     (BACA)

SB 361     RURAL TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND     (PADILLA)

PRESENTATION

     Navajo Nation Healthcare

          Honorable Daniel Tso, Chairman – Health, Education & Human Services Committee,

               Navajo Nation Council

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 64     FEDERALLY INSURED OBLIGATIONS     (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 93     BROADBAND ACCESS & EXPANSION ACT     (PADILLA)

*SB 121     STATE TRANSPORTATION BONDS FOR PROJECTS     (GONZALES)

C/SB 49     USES OF LOCAL ECON DEVELOPMENT FUNDING     (WOODS)

SB 91     LOCAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT RETAIL BUSINESSES     (GRIGGS)

SB 12     REVISED UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS     (IVEY-SOTO/BALDONADO)

SB 79     SMALL BUSINESS PANDEMIC TAKINGS REPARATIONS     (PIRTLE)

SB 129     AMENDING WORK AND SAVE ACT     (TALLMAN)

SB 130     PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES     (SOULES)

SB 133     RURAL AIR SERVICE ENHANCEMENT ACT     (GONZALES/GARCIA, H)

SB 143     PUBLIC- PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP ACT     (CAMPOS)

SB 147     MANDATORY FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY     (GALLEGOS)

SB 153     GAMING TAX CREDIT     (CAMPOS)

SB 164     STUDENT LOAN BILL OF RIGHTS     (DUHIGG)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 16 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Thursday, February 18, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 158     JOB READINESS PROGRAMS FUNDING     (CAMPOS)

SB 161     WITHHOLDING WAGES FOR TAXES     (SCHMEDES)

SB 168     INCREASE GAS TAX     (GONZALES)

SB 175     RURAL TEACHERS TAX CREDIT     (GALLEGOS)

SB 186     TRANSFER CERTAIN DPS FUNCTIONS TO DOT     (CAMPOS)

SB 189     FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION ACT     (DUHIGG)

SB 256     FIRE PROTECTION FUND     (BURT)

SB 277     MILITARY RETIREMENT PAY TAX EXEMPTION     (POPE)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

###

