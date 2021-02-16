Edenark Group Becomes Entrex Carbon Market Member
Entrex (OTC: UNSS) (https://Entrex.Market) is pleased to announce that Edenark Group has joined the Entrex Carbon Market as a Member.
— David Goodman, CEO/President
“I’m excited to be able to offer securitized offsets to our clients through the Assignment and Retirement program,” said David Goodman, CEO/President of Edenark Group (https://edenark.com). “Our client companies have made the commitment to environmental responsibility and this program allows them to demonstrate that commitment in a very real and immediate way,” he continued. “The team at Edenark is able to act as a one-stop shop for our existing and new clients’ carbon neutrality needs.”
“By becoming an Entrex member, Edenark Group joins a growing number of global companies on the Entrex Carbon Market who have gained access to regulated Carbon Offsets through two different programs. Whether they purchase a whole security of 1,000 offsets, or choose to obtain a smaller number through Assignment and Retirement, they provide their clients comfort in knowing they are getting legitimate UN and Worldbank registered and securitized offsets, eliminating the risks of illicit offsets present in the market today,” added George D. Sullivan, CEO of Net Zero Analysis.
“Carbon offsetting is an important prong in an organization’s climate action goals, whether that’s to offset 10% or 100% of its carbon footprint,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of the Entrex Carbon Market. “Entrex’s Assignment and Retirement Program allows companies to utilize securitized carbon offsets in the quantity they need for immediate use, without having to make a purchase in excess of their current needs. It’s great to have Edenark Group on board as one of the Entrex Carbon Market Members supporting their clients.”
About Edenark Group:
Edenark Group was founded in 1997. The organization has been facilitating board/ownership-level strategic and operational planning/execution for more than 20 years. They improve client organizations via the Edenark Group ISO 14001 sustainability certification program, which, as the premier sustainability standard in the world, helps client organizations reduce costs; and improve brand image, revenues, profits and valuation.
They also improve client organizations via the Edenark Group Best You Can Be employee performance enhancement program, PACE Advisor project management and finance program that helps clients maximize the ROI on capital improvement projects, their real estate advisory arm, Edenark Realty Group, which, as an international commercial real estate broker and advisor, has led the strategic integration of client real estate assets into the overall organizational improvement discussion, and their interim executive leadership service, which provides chairman, director, CEO and advisory services for underperforming organizations. (https://edenark.com/)
About Net Zero Analysis:
Net Zero Analysis & Design Corporation was founded to offer pricing transparency in the marketplace, additional carbon-reduction financing, and to increase carbon offset project viability by connecting to newly accessible market mechanisms created by the Paris Accord, as well as to connect carbon offset product purchasers with the most appropriate sources for certified UNFCCC-compliant products. NZA’s founders represent a wealth of experience in engineering, architecture, building science, energy efficiency, renewable energy, professional education, and real estate matters, as well as a solid grasp of market trends, UNFCCC methodologies, and changes in regulations. www.netzeroanalysis.com
About Entrex:
Entrex (OTC: UNSS) was founded in 2001 as a “capital market system for entrepreneurial companies”. Today Entrex creates regulatory compliant niche capital market systems which support regulated market constituents to originate, structure, place, trade, settle and service securities of entrepreneurial companies. Working together with industry sector leaders and regulated market constituents the Entrex platforms allows investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade entrepreneurial securities whether geographic (www.EntrexFloridaMarket.com), sector or commodity (www.EntrexCarbonMarket.com) focused. www.Entrex.Market
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release includes statements of the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company’s business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These also include statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the announced transaction between the Company and Entrex. These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include the Joint Venture’s ability to successfully pursue its business plan, the possibility that the Company’s equity interest in the Joint Venture may be diluted as a result of capital raises by the Joint Venture, the possibility that Entrex may have the right to repurchase the previously contributed assets for nominal consideration, the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize new technologies, the Company’s history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations into blockchain technologies, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption “Risk Factors.” When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.
