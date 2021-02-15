Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
More Than 1 Million New Yorkers Fully Vaccinated With Second Dose

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 1 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated after receiving a first and second dose. The total week 9 federal vaccine allocation has been delivered to providers for administration. As of 11AM today, New York's health care distribution sites have received 2,192,675 first doses and already administered 91 percent or 1,992,575 first dose vaccinations and 85 percent of first and second doses. The week 10 allocation from the federal government begins mid-week.  

 

"More than a million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated, and this crucial milestone should give us confidence that we are on the right track towards ultimately beating back the virus and winning this war," Governor Cuomo said. "As I've said in the past, defeating COVID once and for all not only requires the quick and fair distribution of the vaccine, but we also must continue our efforts to reduce our hospitalization and infection rates. All the data shows that we are headed in the right direction and we must keep this progress moving. While New Yorkers continue to act responsibility to reduce infections, we will continue to fight for more vaccine supply and better distribution coordination from the federal government so we can ramp up our efforts even further."

 

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. Starting next week, local health departments will also receive vaccine allocations for these individuals. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:  

 

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification  

 

 

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by more than 20 percent over the next three weeks, but New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.  

 

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. The allocation totals below include 100 percent of the week 9 allocation. The total week 9 allocation is also inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program.      

  

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN   

   First Doses Received - 2,192,675 

   First Doses Administered - 1,992,575; 91% 

   Second Doses Received - 1,178,350 

   Second Doses Administered - 871,109 

 

 

Region

Total Doses Received

(1st and 2nd)

Total Doses Administered

(1st and 2nd)

% of Total Doses Administered/Received

(1st and 2nd)

Capital Region

214,270

175,318

82%

Central New York

175,975

150,044

85%

Finger Lakes

202,135

178,848

88%

Long Island

418,005

366,496

88%

Mid-Hudson

316,155

250,716

79%

Mohawk Valley

95,255

74,010

78%

New York City

1,518,190

1,271,153

84%

North Country

104,715

98,644

94%

Southern Tier

105,035

96,429

92%

Western New York

221,290

201,326

91%

Statewide

3,371,025

2,862,984

85%

 

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites

2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

90,675

0

90,675

N/A

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

392,025 

0

392,025

482,700 

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

201,500 

0

201,500

684,200

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

160,050

90,675

250,725 

934,925 

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

209,400 

45,825 

255,225

1,190,150 

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

428,100

678,500 

1,868,650 

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

250,400

160,450

410,850 

2,279,500

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

320,525

208,800

529,325

2,808,825

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

317,700

244,500

562,200

3,371,025

 

  

To date, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 91 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available. 

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort. 

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population. 

