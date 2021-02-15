More Than 1 Million New Yorkers Fully Vaccinated With Second Dose

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 1 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated after receiving a first and second dose. The total week 9 federal vaccine allocation has been delivered to providers for administration. As of 11AM today, New York's health care distribution sites have received 2,192,675 first doses and already administered 91 percent or 1,992,575 first dose vaccinations and 85 percent of first and second doses. The week 10 allocation from the federal government begins mid-week.

"More than a million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated, and this crucial milestone should give us confidence that we are on the right track towards ultimately beating back the virus and winning this war," Governor Cuomo said. "As I've said in the past, defeating COVID once and for all not only requires the quick and fair distribution of the vaccine, but we also must continue our efforts to reduce our hospitalization and infection rates. All the data shows that we are headed in the right direction and we must keep this progress moving. While New Yorkers continue to act responsibility to reduce infections, we will continue to fight for more vaccine supply and better distribution coordination from the federal government so we can ramp up our efforts even further."

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. Starting next week, local health departments will also receive vaccine allocations for these individuals. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible: