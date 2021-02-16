Reclaim Your Online Privacy from Your ISP With a Free VPN
Protect your digital rights.UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Way back in 2017, the then-president of the United States of America signed a bill that allows internet service providers to sell off a user’s browsing history and entire internet activity upon third-party requests, without consent. This move overruled the previous administration’s mandate to protect and preserve everyone’s online privacy and caused an uproar among internet privacy advocates. The measure, they said, violated the digital rights of internet users in more ways than one. Unfortunately, it was too late for an appeal.
Up to this day, countless attacks on our online privacy still befall, and that forced some people to just opt out of digital life. But, with the current events, especially with the businesses slowly pushing towards digitalization brought about by the new normal protocols, people simply can’t live without the internet. If that's the case, something must be done immediately.
Start minding your online privacy
If you’re learning about all these things just now, then you better speed it up. Just in case you’re not aware, Internet Service Providers (ISP) have access to your everyday browsing information, which means that they can monitor your behavior and current state based on which sites you visit. While this does not impose much danger when you look at it on the surface, the real threat lies behind it. Monitoring your online activities means they have complete access to your connections, personal or business, to your health concerns, and even to your banking history, and when this information is handed over to the wrong hands, it can cause you more than those annoying banner ads. With this at hand, IT professionals are now pushing everyone to be more proactive when it comes to protecting our online privacy. One way they suggest is by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service.
Download a VPN now
By installing and activating a VPN service on your mobile device and laptop, it can help you stay anonymous while browsing the internet. It acts as an invisibility cloak that hides your online tracks from someone else, even from your own ISP, by masking your real IP address so you’ll leave no trace behind. A VPN also encrypts everything you send over the internet before it reaches its original destination, keeping your browsing information safe from third-party agents.
To simplify the process, a VPN creates a tunnel between you and the internet, where hackers and other cybercriminals stand by to steal your information, to help guard your entire journey until you reach the other side. It does the same thing going back. This way, even though you’re technically connected to your internet service provider, they will have no access to anything you do online and will have no data to sell for their own gain.
To kick off your VPN journey, you can start by downloading a free VPN service like GoingVPN. It offers a safe and fast data connection without worries of a monthly subscription fee. Learn more by visiting their website.
