U.S. Investor Visa is Popular in Italy and Western Europe, Source of Funds Remains a Critical Issue
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “EB-5 Source of Funds: Best Practices for Italian and Western European Nationals,” with guest panelist Mark Davies, Esq., of Davies & Associates, LLC, on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST. Click here to register now. Space is limited.
An EB-5 visa requires a minimum investment of $900,000 or $1.8 million. Investors may use funds from a variety of sources, but the sources and flow of funds must be fully documented. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) applies considerable scrutiny to EB-5 green card applications, and the most common reason for EB-5 visa denials is unacceptable or inadequate source-of-funds documentation. It is imperative that people thinking of immigrating from Italy or Western Europe know the rules.
Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN, urges prospective EB-5 investors to think about source of funds as a first step. “We’ve seen a lot of interest from Italians wanting to permanently relocate to the U.S. In some cases, they’re already spending part of the year in the U.S. and want to make it permanent with a green card. Others are looking westward for business opportunities or retirement. Before making an investment, it’s important that we discuss where the money is coming from,” said Silverman.
Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people currently living abroad as well as those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas. Many European-born entrepreneurs, for example, begin with an E-2 visa, which has a faster approval period and requires a smaller upfront investment, and later transition to EB-5 to obtain residency.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Davies & Associates, LLC, is a global, immigration-focused law firm that helps clients from all over the world invest in business enterprises in the United States and procure the necessary visas move to the U.S. Davies & Associates, LLC, was founded on the principle that its clients always come first. As the firm has grown internationally, client responsiveness and excellence of service have remained paramount.
