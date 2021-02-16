After Much Success on YouTube ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Announces New SFX Video Content on Instagram TV
We are on the adventure with our readership, watching BINGE morph into a digital graphic novel.”SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced new SFX video content from their ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ is available on IGTV.
IGTV is a standalone video application by Instagram for Android and iPhones. It allows for longer videos compared to Instagram feeds, while IGTV is available as a stand-alone app, it’s also available within the Instagram app and on the website.
As part of the announcement Mahne shared, “With the success of our SFX storytelling videos on YouTube, we discovered an affinity with IGTV’s format. Instagram’s billion plus users prefer enriched, multi-media video content, especially video content. BINGE is a story that lends itself perfectly to the format, so it’s a natural partnership as we work to reach Next-Gen readers.”
‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Manne BINGE’ is a true story psycho-biography that relies heavily on mythological symbols and motifs, often drawn from the iconography that Carl Jung articulated in his work on the collective unconscious. The IGTV content being produced by Brainiac, is intended to enrich the audience’s experience, but also to assist them in the interpreting BINGE’s rich dream language.
“Because the story is told in such a stylized way, we found that the use of images, sound effects and digital media platforms made it more accessible and understandable. We love the idea of pushing a new format for serialized content. We are on the adventure with our readership, watching BINGE morph into a digital graphic novel,” Robinson explained.
