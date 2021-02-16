Sweet Drawing Contest 'Celebrating RBG' and Rewarding Women's Day Party Launches
Recruiting for Good sponsors meaningful creative drawing RBG contest; and rewarding most inspiring entries with invite only Women's Day Party in Santa Monica.
LA women participate in creative drawing RBG contest to win invite for The Sweetest Women's Day Party for Good (in Santa Monica). The 10 women who win can invite their favorite plus one (BFF or daughter) to enjoy rewarding treats; Belgian Chocolate Event, and Happy Social Hour (Fine Dining with a View).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our RBG Creative Contest was inspired by a nine year old girl; who shared with me a picture of RBG that she drew, and excitedly told me what she loved about RBG. Why I love RBG....You're Never Too Old to Kickass!"
How LA Women Participate and Win?'
Must Live in LA
Be a Mom with a Daughter in Elementary + Middle School + High School + College
Or
Be a Woman with 10 Years Experience of Making a Difference (At Least 21 Years Old)
Email Drawing of RBG By No Later Than March 1st, 2021 to Sara(at)TheSweetestGig(dot)com
(For Moms Include Your Name, Your Daughter's Grade, and What City You Live In)
(For Women Include Your Name, How You Made a Difference, and What City You Live In)
The 10 Most Inspiring Creative Submissions...Earn Invite to Enjoy Women's Day Party in Santa Monica (Win and Invite Your BFF or Daughter to Party with You).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Recruiting for Good Honors Heroines thru Our Meaningful Creative Contests & Sweet Parties. For the last 10 years, I've been creating, hosting, and sponsoring Beauty Foodie Celebrations for Women."
