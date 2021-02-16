Curt Doty joins New Mexico Angels
CurtDoty.co, a Santa Fe based branding and marketing consultancy, joins New Mexico Angels.
— Drew Tulchin, President of New Mexico Angels
New Mexico Angels’ mission is to provide opportunities where its members can obtain outstanding financial returns by investing in early-stage companies in New Mexico and the Southwest Region and accelerating them to market leadership. Working with the venture capital community and angel groups in the Southwestern area, they are a vital source for startups.
Curt Doty, venture advisor, recently launched a Startup Accelerator that helps companies on strategy, product development, branding and building senior teams. They provide a full spectrum of services for growth-stage companies. Doty adds, “Whatever stage you are in, start-up stage, seed or early stage, growth stage, or late stage, branding is many times overlooked. Branding is more than a logo and one of the many challenges for startups is branding. When and how to do it. As defining your brand defines your product offering, it is imperative that branding, and all it entails, is not an afterthought, but a strategic initiative that builds consensus within your executive team and investors. It is an important building block to a coherent plan and product rollout. We have a network of brand advisors and strategists to help define and build your business plan and your go-to-market strategy. With New Mexico Angels, we are expanding our footprint and resources.”
Drew Tulchin, President of New Mexico Angels says, “We are glad Curt is joining the group as his point of view complements our investor group as we continue to provide useful analysis, advice and investment to those companies that seek our help.”
What are Angel investors? Angel investors are individuals who invest in businesses looking for a higher return than found in traditional investments, and who often relish the thought of being a coach, a hands-on team member, or giving something back to the community. Many are successful entrepreneurs who want to help other entrepreneurs get their business off the ground. Angels usually provide the bridge capital from the self-funded stage of the business to the point the business qualifies for the level of funding provided by professional venture capitalists (VCs) or corporate strategic partners. An angel “round” of financing is typically $100,000 – $ 1 million. Professional VCs average $10 – $14 million per round, mostly in later stage companies, though a relative handful of seed stage VCs will fund smaller, earlier amounts, from $500,000 to $2.5 million. Source: New Mexico Angels
Doty continues, “A brand identity is the outward expression of a brand, including its trademark, name, communications, and visual appearance. The result of this outward expression is what people remember. A brand identity is the sum total of how your brand looks, feels, and speaks to people. (Sometimes that even includes how it sounds, tastes, feels, moves and behaves.) Ultimately, a brand identity is a way to communicate with the world, differentiate yourself from your competition, and create a brand experience that encourages people to engage with you. Obviously, an important step when launching and marketing a new company.”
Like all elements of branding, your core values are internal first and foremost. It goes without saying that your values should be aligned with your vision, mission and position, but communication is key. Communicating core values often internally ensures that everyone is giving the same elevator speech and that there is a collective underlying message in every interaction. Doty hopes to bring his expertise to many southwest companies through New Mexico Angels.
ABOUT NEW MEXICO ANGELS
INVESTING IN INNOVATION. The only New Mexico based group of individual accredited angel investors focused on investing in early-stage companies in the Southwest. For more than 20 years, New Mexico Angels has been investing in New Mexico-based high growth potential early stage and seed companies. The New Mexico Angels is not a venture fund, and it does not make direct investments; it does, however, serve as an intermediary between its members and potential investment opportunities -- with members making direct investments through the vehicle of New Mexico Angels. www.nmangels.com
ABOUT CURTDOTY.CO
Curt Doty is a former NBC Universal creative executive and award-winning marketer. His cross-media discipline has led to a branding practice leveraging his 25 years of experience. As a creative entrepreneur, his sweet spot of innovation has been uniting the worlds of design, content and technology. Working with Microsoft, Toshiba and Apple, Curt created award-winning advanced content experiences for mobile, eBooks and advertising. He has bridged the gap between TV, Film and Technology while working with all the movie studios and dozens of TV networks. Curt’s Fortune 500 work includes content marketing and digital storytelling for brands like GM, US Army, Abbott, Dell, and Viacom. His consultancy CurtDoty.co has advised startups and growth stage companies in the media, consumer, and B2B services industries. www.curtdoty.co
