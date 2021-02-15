PennDOT and PA Turnpike Implement Vehicle Restrictions in Response to Winter Storm

Harrisburg, PA – In response to winter weather and icy conditions through much of the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are implementing restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state, which will begin at noon today and remain in place until conditions warrant their removal. Motorists are urged to avoid travel if possible.

Effective at noon today, vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: • The entire length of Interstate 76/276 (PA Turnpike mainline) in both directions; and • The entire length of Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) in both directions;

Effective at 12:15 PM today, vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: • The entire length of Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in both directions; • The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions; • Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 80; • The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions; • The entire length of Interstate 95 in both directions; • The entire length of Interstate 176 in both directions; • The entire length of Interstate 283 in both directions; • The entire length of Interstate 295 in both directions; • The entire length of Interstate 476 (non-tolled portion) in both directions; and • The entire length of Interstate 676 in both directions.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and • Motorcycles.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. Freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Follow the conversation by using #PAWinter on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and visit the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation.

MEDIA CONTACT: Alexis Campbell, PennDOT, alecampbel@pa.gov or 717-603-1815 Rosanne Placey, PTC, rplacey@paturnpike.com or 717-675-4362

# # #