PennDOT Removes All Vehicle Restrictions in East Central PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has removed the Tier 1 vehicle restrictions that were implemented earlier today on Interstates 78 and 176 in the east central region of Pennsylvania.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and • Motorcycles.

