Mangal Dosh and Vastu Tips from Pallavi Chhelavda Vastu Shastra Consultant
Pallavi Chhelavda is the founder of the Vastu Fengshui Research Institute in Orlando, USA.
We provide Vastu Consultation for Home, Business, and Project Consultancy for Custom home and Business also to an Individual.
We offer Personal Visit, Online Video Conference Consulting and Phone Call Consulting.
Our goal is to help our clients with the help of Vastu Guidance in their Personal as well as Professional life.
If you have Minor Mangal Dosh then it’s good for real estate business. If you have Heavy Mangal Dosh in your Horoscope then it may cause a loss in property.
If someone has Heavy Mangal Dosh, should not do business with them. It will cause losses in business. Heavy Mangal Dosh may also cause divorce in your Relationship.
Symptoms of Mangal Dosh
Being aggressive.
Hard Working
Lots of Ego
Educationally they are average
Will not tolerate anything against them and will not accept their mistakes
Lots of Arguments in between Husband and Wife which causes issues in a relationship.
Love to Travel and Foody.
Pallavi Chhelavda founded Vastu Fengshui Research Institute in the year 1989 with a vision to provide clients with a single place that caters to all their Vastu and Fengshui related concerns.
