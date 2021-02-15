Xtreme Fighting Championships (Stock Symbol: DKMR) is an Action Packed Provider of Mixed Martial Arts Events

DKMR CEO LIVE DRMK Highlights DKMR Chart DKMR XFC Ring Girls

DKMR has Partnered with Top Broadcasters HBO, ESPN and Major Latin American Network, Plus European Distribution; Recently Covered by Forbes

Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:OTC)

XFC Fan Tokens will facilitate higher quality engagements between MMA fans and XFC. With XFC Fan Tokens, we can identify our most devout fans and provide them opportunities to help shape our league” — CEO Steve Smith

MIRAMAR BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (Stock Symbol: DKMR) is an Action Packed Provider of Mixed Martial Arts EventsDKMR has:- Partnered with HBO, ESPN and Other Major Sports Broadcast Networks.- New Partnership with Vio Distribution for XFV Fan Rewards Token.- Recent High Profile Feature by Forbes Media - Partnered with Fighting Spirit, Europe's Powerful Leader in Combat Sports.- Shareholder Perks Program with TiiCKER to Grow Fanbase.Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTC: DKMR) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. DKMR is partnered with NBC Sports in the United States and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the DKMR is known for entertaining fans with the most action-packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues.DKMR also has the experienced management to command attention in the high profile sports entertainment industry including President and COO Myron Molotky to lead the relaunch of the world recognized XFC brand. Under Mr. Molotky's direction, XFC quickly became a global entity acclaimed as an international sensation. The XFC business model promoted discovering rising stars in the XFC Young Gun Series, the Next Generation of Champions in the XFC Tournament, and ultimately the XFC SuperFight World Championships. DKMR also recently signed industry veteran Len Mead to head up media and content distribution. Additionally, UFC Hall of Fame inductee Pat Miletich has joined the DKMR XFC Advisory Board.The Voice of The Xtreme Fighting Championships Hexagon Honored As United Mixed Martial Arts Federation's Ring Announcer Of The YearOn February 2nd DKMR announced that the voice of the Xtreme Fighting Championships Hexagon, Blake Chadwick, has been honored as the 2020 UMMAF (United Mixed Martial Arts Federation) Ring Announcer of the Year.Chadwick joined the DKMR Team XFC on the eve of its historic relaunch event in November on NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo and more than a dozen networks around the globe. Prior to becoming "the voice of the XFC Hexagon," Chadwick had over 15 years of announcing experience under his belt, including three years announcing MMA.- DKMR Inaugural "The XFC Experience Week" Kicks Off March 22nd in Oklahoma CityOn January 28th DKMR announced its inaugural "The XFC Experience Week" will take place the week of March 22nd in Oklahoma City, OK. The festivities kick off with the third official XFC Tryout Event on March 22nd, with our next professional MMA events taking place the following weekend, YoungGuns 1 and XFC 44, on March 27.DKMR is also engaged with a multitude of new broadcast partners to present XFC on the biggest platforms on a global stage. Combined with current partners who established a household reach of 540 million for XFC 43, XFC will present many more options for fans around the world.Partnership with Vio Distribution to Launch Cross Platform XFC Fan TokenOn January 14th DKMR announced it has partnered with Vio Distribution to launch their cross platform XFC Fan Token. The XFC Fan Token ($XFC), which is available for exchange on Uniswap, will create a truly immersive fan experience by facilitating exclusive rewards, digital content and athlete interactions for top holders. XFC Fan Token holders will gain access to contests and fan voting events to earn physical rewards and rare digital collectables. Vio will help launch the XFC Fan Token by distributing the digital asset at scale. Currently $XFC is paired with ETH (Ethereum), USDC (USD Coin), and WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin) via Uniswap. As token ownership grows, Vio plans to increase accessibility by listing the XFC Fan Tokens on additional crypto exchanges.Third Tryout Event on Feb. 28 in Oklahoma City Following YoungGuns 1 on Feb. 27 at Oklahoma City Convention CenterOn January 12th DKMR announced its next Tryout Event will take place Feb. 28 in Oklahoma City, the day following the XFC's inaugural YoungGuns event (YoungGuns 1), which goes down Feb. 27 at the brand new Oklahoma City Convention Center.The DKMR event is open to both male and female professional mixed martial artists seeking a life-changing, career-defining opportunity in the XFC Hexagon. Applicants will be tested during the tryout on all aspects of MMA, with the most promising fighters earning interviews with XFC Matchmakers Eduardo Duarte and Matt Frendo.The DKMR YoungGuns 1 will feature many of the mixed martial arts world's hungriest and most exciting young athletes, including Austin Bashi and Luis Conde-Navarro after their amazing professional debut victories at XFC 43 in Atlanta. The action-packed card will also feature athletes discovered at the XFC Tryout Events in Michigan and Atlanta, as well as hungry, young fighters from around the world.DKMR Xtreme Fighting Championships Featured by ForbesOn December 21st DKMR landed on the pages of Forbes, one of the most influential media companies in the world, focusing on business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle. This feature, by journalist Peter Khan, was written after XFC 43, the DKMR historic relaunch event of Nov. 11th on NBC Sports Network and Telemundo Universo. The headline of the feature is "How The XFC Relaunch Paved The Way To Gain Massive MMA Market Share In 2021" and includes interviews with XFC President Myron Molotky and Jeff Lambert, founder of TiiCKER, a corporate partner of the XFC.Here is a link to the feature: https://www.forbes.com/sites/peterkahn/2020/12/20/how-the-xfc-relaunch-paved-the-way-to-gain-massive-mma-market-share-in-2021/?sh=5d98bf3a706c - DKMR Partners with Fighting Spirit, Europe's Leader in Combat Sports Distribution to Expand Its Global ReachOn December 3rd DKMR announced it has entered into an exciting partnership with Fighting Spirit, a worldwide leader in combat sports distribution. The France-based Fighting Spirit organization will act as a DKMR representative in helping broker more broadcasting and distribution agreements in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The DKMR XFC 43 event recently proved extremely successful, reaching 500 million households around the world.Broadcast Partnership with Arena Sports of Western Europe ExtendedOn November 25th DKMR and one of Western Europe's top broadcasters, Arena Sports, announced they have extended their broadcast partnership after the great success of XFC 43. Western Europe is one of the biggest hotbeds for combat sports fans in the world, so DKMR management is delighted to enter a long-term broadcast partnership with Arena Sports. Upcoming events should prove highly attractive to the very large Western European fan base.First Shareholder Perks in Partnership with TiiCKEROn November 5th DKMR announced a strategic partnership with TiiCKER, a consumer shareholder loyalty platform that provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and insights to empower individual investors to engage with the brands they love. Between the millions of MMA fans and the more than 57 million individual investors in the United States, the DKMR XFC organization is a perfect fit for TiiCKER to reward fans and shareholders for their brand loyalty. As the world's only publicly traded MMA organization, DKMR wants fans to know how much their loyalty and support is appreciated. Fans and shareholders alike can visit the XFC brand page on TiiCKER to discover exclusive perks – from XFC branded swag, to discounts on XFC tickets to live and pay per view events.For more information on Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (DKMR) visit: www.XFCMMA.net CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CA has been compensated $500 by the company for dissemination of this Article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

