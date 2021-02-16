CRN Names PCH Technologies To Its 2021 MSP 500 List
The team works very hard to stay ahead of these advances to keep our client’s critical IT infrastructure safe. Recognition like this tells us we are staying on the right track.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCH Technologies announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named PCH Technologies to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions while maximizing their return on IT investments.
With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market’s key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.
The MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
PCH Technologies was chosen as a 2021 MSP 500 List in the Pioneer 250 category for offering top-tier cybersecurity, backup and disaster recovery, network infrastructure design, implementation and management, cloud services, and more. They are a company that goes above and beyond for clients and has adjusted their cybersecurity plan to ensure enhanced security amidst the change of workplace structures due to the pandemic. Safety and security are their top priorities, and that is clearly shown through what PCH Technologies delivers to their clients.
“Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments.”
“I am truly honored that PCH Technologies has received this award, I’ve always been driven to help my clients, and this year especially, in the face of adversity with the pandemic we were still able to provide the proper work from home security to our clients,” Guim said following the award announcement. “The risks and dangers of cyber-attacks are growing daily for everyone. The team works very hard to stay ahead of these advances to keep our client’s critical IT infrastructure safe. Recognition like this tells us we are staying on the right track,” he said.
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.
About PCH Technologies
PCH Technologies is a full-service managed services IT firm with a strong focus on cybersecurity and cloud services, based in the Philadelphia market providing services locally, nationally, and internationally. Since 1997, PCH Technologies has been partnering with its clients, understanding that technology drives and creates a strategic advantage to businesses. In order to deliver the highest quality of service, the PCH Technologies staff is dedicated, talented, will go the extra mile, and think outside the box for solutions. Put this all together and you have a world-class IT firm executing at its highest level. To learn more about PCH Technologies, please visit pchtechnologies.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
