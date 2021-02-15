The only B2B Parallel Trade Conference in Europe 2021
SMi Reports: Bringing together industry experts to discuss the challenges and drivers of the industryLONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This conference is a must-attend show for anyone involved in the parallel trade industry within pharmaceuticals and life sciences. Attending the show gives you the chance to interact with and discuss common issues with people involved in all the areas of the parallel trade industry to further strengthen your industry knowledge and approaches.
For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: www.parallel-trade.com/einpr6
Key topics and presentations on this years’ agenda:
• Managing Parallel Trade: An innovator’s perspective by Eric Noehrenberg, Market Access Director, Edwards Lifesciences
• Exploring the impact of Brexit on Parallel Trade by Olga Ruppert, Senior Legal Advisor, Affordable Medicines Europe
• Understanding the exhaustion of IP rights by Christopher Stothers, Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
• Status Quo on the German PI market – Effects of recent legislation changes (GSAV in 2019) by Robert Bayerl, Engagement Manager, IQVIA
• Pinpointing the key trends of parallel Trade within Europe by Martin Slegl, General Manager, IQVIA
• The advantages of parallel imports from the payer’s perspective by Søren Brenøe, Senior Economist, Copenhagen Economics
• Falsified Medicines Directive: implications for parallel importers and of Brexit by Kasper Ernest, Secretary General, Affordable Medicines Europe
• Exploring cases associated with the Falsified Medicines Directive by Peter Bogaert, Managing Partner, Covington & Burling
• Regulatory issues relevant to parallel trade by Jacqueline Mulryne, Partner, Arnold & Porter
Plus, post conference interactive workshops:
• The law of parallel trade: past, present and future, hosted by Bruckhaus Freshfields Deringer
• Masterclass in EU Distribution: Strategy & Implementation hosted by Alira Health
Register for the virtual conference: online access here: www.parallel-trade.com/einpr6
Parallel Trade Conference 2021
Virtual conference: online access only
22nd – 23rd March 2021
Proudly sponsored by UL Global Pharma Alira Health
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries.
