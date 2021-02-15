International Halal Accreditation Forum Secretary General to speak at GTR MENA 2021
Dr. Rehab Al Ameri, Secretary General of International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF) — an independent, non-government network of accreditation bodies that aims to harmonise accreditation practises in halal — will be speaking on the second day of the Global Trade Review (GTR) Middle East and North Africa (MENA) 2021 Virtual, the region’s biggest trade finance conference, on February 16.
As one of the event’s keynote speakers, Dr. Al Ameri will underscore how the halal trade’s integrity has strengthened with Islamic countries dependent on Islamic imports, as well as the need to harmonise certification and accreditation of halal food production to ensure the highest standards across different countries and regions.
The Secretary General will also tackle how the world’s first halal international accreditation network plays a major role in harmonising accreditation practises in the halal industry globally, stressing how the Forum helps facilitate efficient halal trade worldwide.
Dr. Al Ameri said: “IHAF knows that to accomplish our common objectives, we must achieve greater cooperation among partners and other concerned parties in the halal system. With this, I would like to express my gratitude to GTR MENA 2021 for allowing us to be part of this important event. This forum gives IHAF an opportunity to further spread our advocacy across when it comes to the growth of Halal industry. Our participation at this global innovative event is a step towards developing and unifying the halal food trade.”
IHAF is the first international accreditation entity to be based in the UAE, with 38 accreditation body-members and stakeholders from 35 countries across six continents.
